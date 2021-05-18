Replacing my Logitech M/K.

Westwood
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Nov 17, 2012
- Messages
- 5,340
G-Hub ruined it.
Running a 502 Hero Mouse and 910 Keyboard. The hardware is totally great. Love it. I just can't deal with this software anymore. Macros barely work. The program freezes. Profiles never load. What'd I'd give for someone to make an alternative.
Done. All done.
Keyboard needs programmable keys. Macros are a must when I'm gaming.
Mouse needs a thumb switch:
As well as the "forward" and "back" buttons. Mouse scroll that can do both single click or freespin.
Both need to be wired. I won't do wireless.
No RGB preferred, but not a deal breaker since everything seems to be RBG nowadays.
Whatcha got? Thanks.
