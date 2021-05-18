Replacing my Logitech M/K.

G-Hub ruined it.

Running a 502 Hero Mouse and 910 Keyboard. The hardware is totally great. Love it. I just can't deal with this software anymore. Macros barely work. The program freezes. Profiles never load. What'd I'd give for someone to make an alternative.

Done. All done.

Keyboard needs programmable keys. Macros are a must when I'm gaming.

Mouse needs a thumb switch:
61Z49vScNSL._AC_SL1500_.jpg


As well as the "forward" and "back" buttons. Mouse scroll that can do both single click or freespin.


Both need to be wired. I won't do wireless.

No RGB preferred, but not a deal breaker since everything seems to be RBG nowadays.

Whatcha got? Thanks.
 
I have suggested this before and I think was told it is not supported, but the previous version called Logitech Gaming Software is a lot better than GHub. The problem with LGS is it is no longer updated and may not work with some of their newer products. Might be worth trying before tossing out the hardware. It works fine with G502 (non HERO). It also works fine with new(ish) products like MX518 HERO, G305, G Pro. Again IIRC I think someone has already said it did not work with their G502 HERO but still worth a quick try.

LGS link: https://support.logi.com/hc/en-us/articles/360025298053

As for alternatives I know Corsair has a M65 mouse with the sniper button, it's solidly built and has a decent sensor (one of the Pixart variants) but the weight and shape are not for everyone (it's a bit wide, and it's heavy). Problem with Corsair is going to be similar to what you're dealing with now though - the software.... I've avoided iCue so I cannot comment on whether it's good or not.

Been using a K70 keyboard for several years now and I really like it but again am not using the iCue software
 
maro said:
I have suggested this before and I think was told it is not supported, but the previous version called Logitech Gaming Software is a lot better than GHub. The problem with LGS is it is no longer updated and may not work with some of their newer products. Might be worth trying before tossing out the hardware. It works fine with G502 (non HERO). It also works fine with new(ish) products like MX518 HERO, G305, G Pro. Again IIRC I think someone has already said it did not work with their G502 HERO but still worth a quick try.

LGS link: https://support.logi.com/hc/en-us/articles/360025298053

As for alternatives I know Corsair has a M65 mouse with the sniper button, it's solidly built and has a decent sensor (one of the Pixart variants) but the weight and shape are not for everyone (it's a bit wide, and it's heavy). Problem with Corsair is going to be similar to what you're dealing with now though - the software.... I've avoided iCue so I cannot comment on whether it's good or not
I want to say I tried the old software and that wasn't supported. Maybe that was my work mouse though. hrm

As far as mice go, the weight and stuff doesn't bother me. Whatever. Sniper button its called? That's what I need. Every mouse I've ever had has had one, and I couldn't go without it. I hit that on impulse in all my games, heh.

However, is there any software that I can link to my mouse and keyboard?
 
I think sniper button is the marketing term i hear alot for that thumb button. Usually has a little crosshair type icon. I guess it's just a dps shift...
Westwood said:
However, is there any software that I can link to my mouse and keyboard?
I think that would be my next suggestion if old LGS didnt work. There are a few 3rd party software that will let you program keys or macros. I'm not familiar with any of them but others here might be and will hopefully chime in.
Also if GHub works enough to do so, and your hardware supports it you might be able to program things the way you like and send them to the device's on board memory. After that you shouldn't need GHub at all
 
maro said:
As for alternatives I know Corsair has a M65 mouse with the sniper button, it's solidly built and has a decent sensor (one of the Pixart variants) but the weight and shape are not for everyone (it's a bit wide, and it's heavy).
Before going Logitech i had two M56's that both broke in the same way, the plastic piece that actually presses down on the microswitch in the left click snapped. On two M65's.

Went Logitech and been fine since and I have zero problems with GHUB. I set my DPI and minimize it, never think about it.
 
