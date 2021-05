Replacing my Logitech M/K.

I have suggested this before and I think was told it is not supported, but the previous version called Logitech Gaming Software is a lot better than GHub. The problem with LGS is it is no longer updated and may not work with some of their newer products. Might be worth trying before tossing out the hardware. It works fine with G502 (non HERO). It also works fine with new(ish) products like MX518 HERO, G305, G Pro. Again IIRC I think someone has already said it did not work with their G502 HERO but still worth a quick try.LGS link: https://support.logi.com/hc/en-us/articles/360025298053 As for alternatives I know Corsair has a M65 mouse with the sniper button, it's solidly built and has a decent sensor (one of the Pixart variants) but the weight and shape are not for everyone (it's a bit wide, and it's heavy). Problem with Corsair is going to be similar to what you're dealing with now though - the software.... I've avoided iCue so I cannot comment on whether it's good or not.Been using a K70 keyboard for several years now and I really like it but again am not using the iCue software