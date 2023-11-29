Replacing my HTPC Alienware Alpha R2 with my Steam Deck?

S

samduhman

Gawd
Joined
Feb 1, 2006
Messages
1,014
I bought the Steam Deck 512 last year and have easily less than 10 hours on it. I have considered selling it however a thought keeps returning to my mind. I've been wanting to replace my 2016 Alienware R2 console that I use as a home theater PC as it's getting sluggish even when web browsing. I don't want to spend a lot of money and keep looking at those mini pcs (Minisforum and Beelinks). Would my Steam Deck be a better option? As it should easily out perform the cheaper mini pcs I've looked at.

I already have a standing dock with HDMI out and 3 usbs I use on a computer monitor to configure EMUDECK. I'm just not sure how well the Steam desktop OS would perform for surfing the web and streaming from the internet and my Synology NAS.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top