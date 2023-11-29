Replacing my HTPC Alienware Alpha R2 with my Steam Deck?

I bought the Steam Deck 512 last year and have easily less than 10 hours on it. I have considered selling it however a thought keeps returning to my mind. I've been wanting to replace my 2016 Alienware R2 console that I use as a home theater PC as it's getting sluggish even when web browsing. I don't want to spend a lot of money and keep looking at those mini pcs (Minisforum and Beelinks). Would my Steam Deck be a better option? As it should easily out perform the cheaper mini pcs I've looked at.
I already have a standing dock with HDMI out and 3 usbs I use on a computer monitor to configure EMUDECK. I'm just not sure how well the Steam desktop OS would perform for surfing the web and streaming from the internet and my Synology NAS.
