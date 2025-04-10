Replacing existing video card with a new video card

Hi. Sorry for the dumb question as I never have upgraded a GPU card. Normally when I build a new rig, I never replace it. I simply build another new rig with a new video card and other components.

I currently have a NVIDIA 1060Ti and have a replacement EVGA RTX 3060 Ti. Do I simply replace my old card with this replacement using my current drivers, or do I have to uninstall my current drivers first?

I did a google search and they mostly say to unplug your old card and install the new card.
 
if youre on the most up to date drivers, id just uninstall it in device manager but choose not to remove the driver. then just swap them and reboot a couple times. should be good. if your drivers are old then uninstall them, swap and update the drivers.
 
If you update driver, pick "custom," then tick "perform a clean installation."
 

