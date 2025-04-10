Replacing existing video card with a new video card

Executioner
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2015
- Messages
- 855
Hi. Sorry for the dumb question as I never have upgraded a GPU card. Normally when I build a new rig, I never replace it. I simply build another new rig with a new video card and other components.
I currently have a NVIDIA 1060Ti and have a replacement EVGA RTX 3060 Ti. Do I simply replace my old card with this replacement using my current drivers, or do I have to uninstall my current drivers first?
I did a google search and they mostly say to unplug your old card and install the new card.
