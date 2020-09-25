Replacing a blown Network PHY IC on an ASUS M4A785TD-M EVO

Thought it'd be interesting to make a video replacing a blown up network IC on an ASUS motherboard. This was from a customers' machine which had been struck by lightning, which took out both the power supply and the Realtek network PHY IC on the motherboard. Since the chip was only 50 cents on aliexpress, I figured it'd be interesting to try and resurrect the network connectivity on this board without having to use a discrete network card.[media]Here's a closeup of the new chip installed.The lighting is crappy and makes it look like there are bridged pins, but they aren't.