Replacement/upgrade for 2018 LG 43UD79-B?

inertianinja
n00b
- Joined
- Sep 20, 2016
- Messages
- 5
I've been using an LG 43UD79-B since January 2018. It's still fully functional, but I'm looking for an upgrade in terms of color, black levels, and possibly 120hz console/PC gaming.
Unfortunately the majority of my use is work, so OLED isn’t going to be realistic between burn-in risk and pixel layout.
I play single-player RPGs and shooters, so I do not need the lowest response times or ultra-high refresh rates.
I'm not opposed to using a TV if needed.
I know there are more options in smaller sizes, but I love the 43"/4K size for productivity and gaming in general.
Is there a good non-OLED upgrade you can recommend?
