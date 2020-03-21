Replacement PSU shorted on old system. Is MB bad or should I just try another PSU?

I have an older system that died a while back and has been in storage for a while. I'm trying to get it running again now. When I was taking it apart, I accidentally pulled out the entire CPU along with the heatsink because they were fused together. I got them apart but a few CPU pins were bent. I straightened them out, put the CPU back in, and put new thermal paste to reattach the heatsink after I cleaned it.



I discovered the PSU was dead and dug out a used but seemingly working PSU someone had given me. It was only 20 pin, so I ordered a 20 to 24 pin adapter along with some additional matching RAM and a new video card. Everything arrived today and I set it up (except for DP-only video card since I don't have my DP monitor with me or a DP/HDMI adapter yet). The PSU powered up and one of the indicator leds on the MB came on, but there were no POST sounds or video and the CPU fan did not start. I don't think the case fans came on either. After maybe 30-60 second, the PSU loudly popped and shorted out.



I'm now trying to figure out what to do next and what to try replacing. I don't want to order a new PSU just to blow it out, but I also don't want to replace the MB and/or CPU if I don't have to. For reference, the MB is an ASUS M5A78L-M/USB3, the original PSU was a Seasonic SS-400FB, and the replacement that I just blew was an ULTRA ULT-600P. All of these components are at least 5 yeras old.



I'm not sure how the PSU itself could have been the issue if it was providing power to the mainboard, although I don't know the history of this PSU or remember why the person gave it to me. Is there any way to test whether the PSU is the problem without buying a new one and risking blowing it again because of MB or CPU issues?



Any other suggestions or advice?



Thanks,

jqpa