Replacement power supply for Hiper Type M 730 w

My Hiper Type M 730 w blew out on a line power failure.
I have been unable to find a replacement.
As I don't know anything about power supplies, can anyone point me to a viable replacement?
Any brand, used or new, as long as it fits into the machine and has a plug-and-play cable harness.
Thank you for any suggestions.
