Replacement power supply for Hiper Type M 730 w

digifabb

n00b
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
1
My Hiper Type M 730 w blew out on a line power failure.

I have been unable to find a replacement.

As I don't know anything about power supplies, can anyone point me to a viable replacement?

Any brand, used or new, as long as it fits into the machine and has a plug-and-play cable harness.

Thank you for any suggestions.
 
