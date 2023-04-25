Replacement for netgear nighthawk r7000 router

This router served me well but I think it is biting the dust. It requires me to reboot it from time to time so that it works properly. My internet speed is 500 Mbps and it is now capped at 100 Mbps because of it. I have no idea what could be the reason. I rebooted it and power cycled it but it didn't help. I maybe able to fix it but I actually want to replace it and go with something else. It has been more than 8 years I think with this router. What would be a good upgrade? And by a good upgrade I mean a router that has everything this one has + modern features. I want it to be tomato/ DD-WRT/Openwrt compatible just in case. I also want it to have a vpn service feature and good parental controls. No special wifi requirements ( I don't have many wifi 6 devices). No serious gaming. Money is not an issue.If I buy another netgear, can I load my current configuration file to it?Care to recommend some?All comments are really appreciated. Thanks.