Replaced HDD Windows still shows the old one.

M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
12,285
I've replaced the HDD in my laptop with an SSD, but in Windows device manager I still see the old drive.
How is this possible?
 
michalrz

michalrz

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 4, 2012
Messages
3,307
I've never seen this happen, but I'd take a guess that the SATA controller in the laptop is masking what is actually connected to it, providing some abstraction layer.
I wouldn't want to render your laptop unbootable, but if I felt adventurous I'd try to uninstall the controller and force it to rediscover itself?
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
12,285
michalrz said:
I've never seen this happen, but I'd take a guess that the SATA controller in the laptop is masking what is actually connected to it, providing some abstraction layer.
I wouldn't want to render your laptop unbootable, but if I felt adventurous I'd try to uninstall the controller and force it to rediscover itself?
Click to expand...
Bios identifies the new drive correctly, so it's not that. This is not the boot drive, but the second drive, boot drive is nvme. I replaced a hitachi SATA hdd with a samsung SSD. In windows device manager it still shows up as the HGST device.
pendragon1 said:
ghost device, should be able to turf it, might need cmd prompt.
Click to expand...
No, because the new drive doesn't show up at all in device manager, only the old one. Regardless the SSD seems to be fully functional.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
32,848
M76 said:
Bios identifies the new drive correctly, so it's not that. This is not the boot drive, but the second drive, boot drive is nvme. I replaced a hitachi SATA hdd with a samsung SSD. In windows device manager it still shows up as the HGST device.

No, because the new drive doesn't show up at all in device manager, only the old one. Regardless the SSD seems to be fully functional.
Click to expand...
ah, no pics and that wasnt clear in your op. remove the drive from device manager and reboot.
also, bios id's it correctly?
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
12,285
pendragon1 said:
ah, no pics and that wasnt clear in your op. remove the drive from device manager and reboot.
also, bios id's it correctly?
Click to expand...
The answer to that question is right there in the message you are replying to.

It doesn't bother me much, I mean I've been using it like this for over a year, just thought I'd share this marvel of Windows 10.
 
michalrz

michalrz

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 4, 2012
Messages
3,307
Pretty weird... Okay, so no entry at all for the SSD, just the boot NVME and the old one.

What I'd check at this point would be - does that old HDD entry actually refer to the new one, or just stuck around.

I can't see if you tried to right-click it in devmanager and 'disable' or just 'uninstall'.
 
L

likeman

Gawd
Joined
Aug 17, 2011
Messages
795
now this might be a case of fast startup (Classic power options > "choose what the power buttons do" and untick fast startup) this will make a shutdown a actual shutdown (recommend the First thing you disable fast startup on any system as it can cause problems with programs that expect a reboot or you have with Drivers as the shutdown preserves there states)

if you pick restart that is always a full shutdown regardless of that setting,, if you open task manager right now before you do the above, click performance > CPU you may find you got an uptime in days because the shutdown isn't a shutdown

the other issue could be the bios UEFI fast start up that is skipping full detection and going straight to OS boot,, i have had this happen to me before (phantom disk HDD but now has an SSD installed) boot into UEFI bios if you can and turn off fast startup

if you can't get the UEFI setup key to work , inside windows Press and hold Shift while pressing restart or goto Windows 10 settings > update & security > recovery > restart on advanced startup,, then press troubleshoot and look for UEFI settings it then ask to restart
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
12,285
likeman said:
now this might be a case of fast startup (Classic power options > "choose what the power buttons do" and untick fast startup) this will make a shutdown a actual shutdown (recommend the First thing you disable fast startup on any system as it can cause problems with programs that expect a reboot or you have with Drivers as the shutdown preserves there states)

if you pick restart that is always a full shutdown regardless of that setting,, if you open task manager right now before you do the above, click performance > CPU you may find you got an uptime in days because the shutdown isn't a shutdown

the other issue could be the bios UEFI fast start up that is skipping full detection and going straight to OS boot,, i have had this happen to me before (phantom disk HDD but now has an SSD installed) boot into UEFI bios if you can and turn off fast startup

if you can't get the UEFI setup key to work , inside windows Press and hold Shift while pressing restart or goto Windows 10 settings > update & security > recovery > restart on advanced startup,, then press troubleshoot and look for UEFI settings it then ask to restart
Click to expand...
I doubt the pc wasn't shut down properly in over a year. Plus I turn off hibernation as the first thing on a new computer, I think that disables fast startup automatically.
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
12,285
dbwillis said:
how did you 'replace' it, clone the old drive to the new one?
Click to expand...
I attached the new SSD to USB via an adapter, then copied everything over (or might have copied the partition I don't remember it was a long time ago) then replaced the internal HDD with the SSD. This is no excuse though for windows to think that it is the same Hardware.
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
12,285
I've tried the scan for hardware changes in device manager, that did nothing.
Then thinking what's the worst that can happen, it's not like I use the laptop daily, I pressed uninstall on the device. That did it, now it comes up as the Samsung SSD.
The only difference I can see is that now samsung magician can read the interface and ahci mode status, before those were not shown, but it did detect it as a Samsung drive regardless of the windows driver.
 
Top