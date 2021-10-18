Replaced HDD Windows still shows the old one.

M76
I've replaced the HDD in my laptop with an SSD, but in Windows device manager I still see the old drive.
How is this possible?
Bios identifies the new drive correctly, so it's not that. This is not the boot drive, but the second drive, boot drive is nvme. I replaced a hitachi SATA hdd with a samsung SSD. In windows device manager it still shows up as the HGST device.I've never seen this happen, but I'd take a guess that the SATA controller in the laptop is masking what is actually connected to it, providing some abstraction layer.
I wouldn't want to render your laptop unbootable, but if I felt adventurous I'd try to uninstall the controller and force it to rediscover itself?
No, because the new drive doesn't show up at all in device manager, only the old one. Regardless the SSD seems to be fully functional.ghost device, should be able to turf it, might need cmd prompt.
The answer to that question is right there in the message you are replying to.ah, no pics and that wasnt clear in your op. remove the drive from device manager and reboot.
also, bios id's it correctly?
I doubt the pc wasn't shut down properly in over a year. Plus I turn off hibernation as the first thing on a new computer, I think that disables fast startup automatically.now this might be a case of fast startup (Classic power options > "choose what the power buttons do" and untick fast startup) this will make a shutdown a actual shutdown (recommend the First thing you disable fast startup on any system as it can cause problems with programs that expect a reboot or you have with Drivers as the shutdown preserves there states)
if you pick restart that is always a full shutdown regardless of that setting,, if you open task manager right now before you do the above, click performance > CPU you may find you got an uptime in days because the shutdown isn't a shutdown
the other issue could be the bios UEFI fast start up that is skipping full detection and going straight to OS boot,, i have had this happen to me before (phantom disk HDD but now has an SSD installed) boot into UEFI bios if you can and turn off fast startup
if you can't get the UEFI setup key to work , inside windows Press and hold Shift while pressing restart or goto Windows 10 settings > update & security > recovery > restart on advanced startup,, then press troubleshoot and look for UEFI settings it then ask to restart
I attached the new SSD to USB via an adapter, then copied everything over (or might have copied the partition I don't remember it was a long time ago) then replaced the internal HDD with the SSD. This is no excuse though for windows to think that it is the same Hardware.how did you 'replace' it, clone the old drive to the new one?