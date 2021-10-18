Replaced HDD Windows still shows the old one.

now this might be a case of fast startup (Classic power options > "choose what the power buttons do" and untick fast startup) this will make a shutdown a actual shutdown (recommend the First thing you disable fast startup on any system as it can cause problems with programs that expect a reboot or you have with Drivers as the shutdown preserves there states)



if you pick restart that is always a full shutdown regardless of that setting,, if you open task manager right now before you do the above, click performance > CPU you may find you got an uptime in days because the shutdown isn't a shutdown



the other issue could be the bios UEFI fast start up that is skipping full detection and going straight to OS boot,, i have had this happen to me before (phantom disk HDD but now has an SSD installed) boot into UEFI bios if you can and turn off fast startup



if you can't get the UEFI setup key to work , inside windows Press and hold Shift while pressing restart or goto Windows 10 settings > update & security > recovery > restart on advanced startup,, then press troubleshoot and look for UEFI settings it then ask to restart