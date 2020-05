Both the wife and I have Pixel 2XL phones that we really have no complaints with, outside of damaged screens. Both are paid for, both have insurance and both are over two years old. At this point we are leaning towards paying the deductibles and just having them replaced, but neither of us are really following the market. I have heard of crappy battery life on the 4, but is there anything out there that's worth buying into vs the $150 deductibles on our current phones?