Repairing a bent LGA pin

I recently picked up some free computer parts, among them was a socket 1155 motherboard and cpu. The combo works fine other than the iGPU not showing up at all and no video output to onboard video ports, and it wont see more than 2 dimms. I looked over the board and it looked fine. The socket had 1 bent pin, which was a 'reference' pin. I attempted to repair it today and took a video to share. It is a long one, so watch it on 2x speed if you don't have the time or just jump around. I got the pin somewhat unbent, but unfortunately it was not the solution to either of my 2 problems.

 
Reminds me of a question I've considered recently... Is it better to have the pins on the CPU (AMD), or the pins on the MB (Intel)? And is there an alternative to pins, other than soldered on?
 
Reminds me of a question I've considered recently... Is it better to have the pins on the CPU (AMD), or the pins on the MB (Intel)? And is there an alternative to pins, other than soldered on?
I prefer amd cpus with pins personally. If I ever bent them, I was able to fix it with a credit card. And you usually don't bend amd pins unless you drop the cpu from a few feet, while intel cpu installation is considered a far more delicate process. I can't fathom how the pin in the video got bent in the first place.
 
I got the microscope as a novelty but it really has come in handy more times than I can recall.
Literally the exact same here. I used it to bypass a VRM circuit on my board that fried. I was able to rebuild it and solder it on using protoboard and copper rails. Really cool.
 
I just found out that Asus refused my RMA on my motherboard because of bent pins. They wanted $244 to repair it. I could buy a new motherboard for that kind of money!

Going to repair it myself.
 
Same thing years ago, on a brand new board, no warranty.
A friend used his microscope to try a repair (he's done many repairs like this) but a few were double folded, the board was fkd.
Put me off Asus for 5 years, I still cant recommend them when they are this shitty, no matter how good their boards are. I have a reputation too!
 
This is the photo of the socket they sent me:

USPCJC0267.jpg
 
Yeah they're just making excuses. I bought a newer version in Z270 vs my Z170 refurb for same money. Same line of motherboard.
 
There might be a slight slant to them but using a credit card edge would straighten them up? I barely see it myself.
 
the slant is by design, I dont see anything that could be called damaged. I would reply to them and say you see nothing wrong with that socket, and ask for more specifics. What problem was your system having that made you RMA it?
 
ha ... you people and your fancy tools. I had to settle for a jeweler's loupe and plastic dental pick, but they were nowhere near the fish hook like that pin. How does that happen?
 
The Displayport on MB would blink on and off. Tested monitor on other pc to rule out monitor. Also board had issues with posting to correct gpu in the past and usb ports were flaky not always working.
 
Couple tips for OP (I've done many pin repairs) Remove the socket clamp completely to give you more room to maneuver. I usually use jeweler's glasses and tweezers, this particular repair probably would have taken less than 5mins. I'm not sure that pin is making proper contact but if it is sorry to hear it did not fix your problem.

If anyone has a board that needs repairs don't hesitate to PM me.
 
I use a digital microscope for light bent pins and my olympus stereo microscope for the trainwreck cases. Those tools along with surgical tweezers make it easy but the majority can be done with a simple magnifier and mechanical pencil. A little bit of heat from a hot air gun can also make the pins a bit easier to reshape.
 
I prefer the LGA socket design. To this day I still occasionally pull a water block and the Ryzen CPU comes right out with it. These CPU's cost a lot more than some of these if not most of these motherboards. I'd rather trash the board than the CPU if something goes wrong. That said, I've used the tweezer trick Kyle mentioned a few times. You can also do it with a very small mechanical pencil. You can usually manipulate the bent pin with that. It works better on AMD CPU's than Intel sockets. My girlfriend thought it was strange the first time I asked for her tweezers given that I typically don't use tweezers for grooming. I use vice grips for plucking hairs. You can pull more at once with a larger surface area. :D

Hefty hefty hefty!
31GOCsW4DHL._SL500_AC_SS350_.jpg


Wimpy wimpy wimpy.
31vj8z1NsrL._SY355_.jpg
 
After speaking with Asus on the phone for 20 minutes and counting pins they disclosed which pins were bent. I still can't tell. Circled them for your amusement.

USPCJC0267B.jpg



I guess Asus would do anything not to honor a warranty. Unbelievable.
 
Yep.

Contact your local politician.
If this is all it takes for a warranty to be invalidated then the product is not fit for sale.
 
I'll just file a BBB complaint against them. Got to wait to receive the board in the mail first.

Sorry to op by hijacking thread. Similar issue.
 
definitely didn't have the right tools for the job, but got the pin unbent in the end. If I ever have to do it again I will definitely pick up some jewelers tools.
 
Sheesh. Maybe if those two pins were bent downward slightly. Even that should be visible.

Small hand-held 10x works for me. Bit of time and wallah. Free X58 board with no more memory errors or dropped slots.
 

Asus is garbage and your exact scenario is why I refuse to buy any products from them. Dealing with their support team was a joke.
 
i never had issues bending back bent pins, i would just use my phone camra as a magnifying glass and either a knife or exacto knife to push the pins back.
 
Did you ship that board with the socket protector installed? If it wasn't installed, they will refuse the warranty.
 
Whats a socket protector? That plastic insert that comes with a bran new board? No.

Can I file a claim with the shipper I wonder...

Thanks
 
The socket protector is the little plastic insert that comes with your board, usually they have a label saying not to discard and to use for shipping the board. The board was shipped without it, your warranty is void... Your fault for not reading the terms of service!

mbac0177l.jpg
 
Well I bought the same board in Z270 chipset to replace the Z170 board for same money they wanted to repair it. Going to put it up for sale on ebay. Maybe I'll get a $100 for it.

Thanks
 
My friend gave me a dead Gigabyte B8 Gaming board yesterday. He said it had multiple bent pins. I went ahead and straightened the pins, installed my spare i3 6320 and surprisingly it worked.
 
I've always wanted to do a coffee lake conversion mod though. Maybe I'll do that instead.
 
