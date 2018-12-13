Repairing a bent LGA pin

I recently picked up some free computer parts, among them was a socket 1155 motherboard and cpu. The combo works fine other than the iGPU not showing up at all and no video output to onboard video ports, and it wont see more than 2 dimms. I looked over the board and it looked fine. The socket had 1 bent pin, which was a 'reference' pin. I attempted to repair it today and took a video to share. It is a long one, so watch it on 2x speed if you don't have the time or just jump around. I got the pin somewhat unbent, but unfortunately it was not the solution to either of my 2 problems.