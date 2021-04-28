Repair amd sapphire nitro r9 390

Hello all i have problème with my r9 390 sapphire nitro.

Can you help me?

I have Black screen and no boot.

I have tested all Voltage and i have no Voltage to vmem.

And two capacitor.

After other test i connect power supply 2 mosfet 4c10n have 12v

And 2 mosfet 4c10n 0v fuse 0v capacitor 0v see picture.

Thank you