Repair a memory chip faulty Sapphire RX 470 Nitro+ 8GB

grofmarton

Apr 14, 2021
So I have a Sapphire RX 470 Nitro+ 8GB video card, which I think is memory chip faulty.

sapphire_rx470_memory_chip_faulty.jpg


I tried to measure the resistance and found only one problem:
- There should be a ~20 ohm resistor in the memory controller, but there is nothing.
- However, the 4c10n mosfet in front of the memory chip has a ~20 ohm resistor, which should not be.

What do you think could be the fault of your video card? I suspect one of the memory chips is faulty. In this case, how do I know which one? What is the most common case, could the chip fail, or could a reballing be enough?

Or maybe it could just be the fault of the mosfet? Would it be enough to replace it?

Thanks in advance for all the ideas and help.
 
