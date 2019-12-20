Rents coming due.....UPDATED make offers

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by S_I_N_ecof, Nov 14, 2019.

  1. Nov 14, 2019 #1
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    Ok so I've been out of work for a bit with 2 new seasonal jobs starting soon but unsure if I'll be paid in time for rent so lets move some of my horde to help out. All parts are used but working last I checked them but will test prior to shipping out.

    7700K delidded with copper IHS (should have original IHS but will have to look for it) the IHS is floating I will reseal if desired. ran at 5.0GHz @1.335 vcore for about a year no issues. unavailable currently in use while my Z390 board is in RMA with MSI Z270 Gaming M7 and Gskill Trident Z 2x8GB 3200MHz note on mobo the post code leds popped off I still have them and board does not need them to function. Just full disclosure on it.

    7700K stock I got this on loan with a MSI Z270 sli plus when I thought my M7 was acting up. Told guy I'd take it and then went 9th gen. Short story is he thought I said i'd buy it he paid his customer so I got stuck with it lol. I have not played with it enough to know its ocability but its runs great no issues. 350$ shipped with MSI Z270 SLI plus

    9600K ran as expected for a I5 nice chip oc'd great but upgraded to a 9700K delidded from cecil. 200$ SOLD.

    Gigabyte GA-990FXA-UD3 rev 1.1 and FX6350 with 2x4Gb Gskill Sniper 100$ shipped

    MSI 790FX-GD70 and 4300 with 4x2GB corsair dominator 85$ shipped

    EVGA GTX 1080 FTW2 blocked with a heatkiller block and stock back plate. SOLD shipped can put back to air if needed

    Gaming M7 is only one I can say with 100% certainty I have the rear i/o cover for. If I find the others they will get included so otherwise assume none included.
    willing to negotiate on this stuff but I wont give it away either. I am also willing to sell individual parts as well but would prefer combo deals over others. I wont break up a combo til at least 2 parts spoken for on the INTEL stuff, AMD yeah I'll do about anything lol. I also have a couple older gpus I'll sell and I'll list them later like a GTX 650TI from Galax
     
    Last edited: Dec 20, 2019 at 12:26 AM
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 14, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 14, 2019
    #1
    Doozer and SamirD like this.
  2. Nov 14, 2019 #2
    Stormside

    Stormside Gawd

    Messages:
    770
    Joined:
    Jun 27, 2003
    Bump^
     
    Stormside, Nov 14, 2019
    Stormside, Nov 14, 2019
    #2
  3. Nov 15, 2019 #3
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    bump does not look like my 2 seasonal jobs will start til next month rents due on 1st :(
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 15, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 15, 2019
    #3
  4. Nov 16, 2019 #4
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    bumper cars
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 16, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 16, 2019
    #4
  5. Nov 17, 2019 #5
    Richneerd

    Richneerd Gawd

    Messages:
    535
    Joined:
    Jan 17, 2010
    Best of luck! Have you tried side gig jobs? Aka Uber, door dash, etc.
     
    Richneerd, Nov 17, 2019
    Richneerd, Nov 17, 2019
    #5
  6. Nov 17, 2019 #6
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    Not sure what times I’ll have available once both seasonal jobs start one finally starting Monday but it’s only 13$ per hr part time the other is 18$ per but start date is pending still. The 18$ one is at amazon fulfillment and full time so once started things will pick up.
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 17, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 17, 2019
    #6
  7. Nov 17, 2019 #7
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    Gtx 1080 sold rents covered by the generosity of friends. I’m still selling the other parts to pay this individual back.
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 17, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 17, 2019
    #7
  8. Nov 18, 2019 #8
    GiGaBiTe

    GiGaBiTe Gawd

    Messages:
    900
    Joined:
    Apr 26, 2013
    Not to crap on your future job prospects, but don't kill yourself on that one.

    The Amazon "fulfillment center" warehouse near me has had trouble finding workers because word has gotten around in the community that they run employees ragged, micromanage them to hell and toss them out on their ass when they inevitably get a workplace injury due to "not being able to make quotas". The "pending" start date is probably them not wanting to say they're waiting for someone to quit/get fired/injured. Not to say all Amazon warehouses are like this, but I can't picture them any different with the number of things they sell.

    Whatever the 13/hr one is, run with it.
     
    GiGaBiTe, Nov 18, 2019
    GiGaBiTe, Nov 18, 2019
    #8
    cdoublejj, ChoGGi and SamirD like this.
  9. Nov 18, 2019 #9
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    Lol will keep it in mind. The 13$ one is at Target it’s just seasonal and no where near the money I need for monthly bills.
    Amazon is also seasonal but more hours and pay at a level I’m accustomed to. I hope it’s not as you describe, kinda hoping this turns permanent. But just waiting on orientation and start already completed everything else, they’re doing a big hiring push for holidays.
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 18, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 18, 2019
    #9
    cdoublejj likes this.
  10. Nov 18, 2019 #10
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    bump
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 18, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 18, 2019
    #10
  11. Nov 19, 2019 #11
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    bump
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 19, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 19, 2019
    #11
  12. Nov 20, 2019 #12
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    bumper cars
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 20, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 20, 2019
    #12
  13. Nov 21, 2019 #13
    Stormside

    Stormside Gawd

    Messages:
    770
    Joined:
    Jun 27, 2003
    ^^^
     
    Stormside, Nov 21, 2019
    Stormside, Nov 21, 2019
    #13
  14. Nov 21, 2019 #14
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    thanks for bump
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 21, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 21, 2019
    #14
  15. Nov 23, 2019 #15
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    make me some offers I'm open.
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 23, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 23, 2019
    #15
  16. Nov 25, 2019 #16
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    ttt
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 25, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 25, 2019
    #16
  17. Nov 26, 2019 #17
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    bump it up Amazon hasnt called yet and hours light at Target :(
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 26, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 26, 2019
    #17
  18. Nov 26, 2019 #18
    Spartacus

    Spartacus [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,942
    Joined:
    Apr 29, 2005
    You obviously have some computer knowledge..... try going for an entry level IT job.
    Prove yourself a valuable employee and the money gets better.

    Or maybe look at being a cop, fireman, transit worker, etc.

    .
     
    Spartacus, Nov 26, 2019
    Spartacus, Nov 26, 2019
    #18
  19. Nov 26, 2019 #19
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    I wish lol. I'm 55y.o. bad back L4-L5 blown disc, bad knees and both shoulders already repaired. I retired from Spectrum in Aug due to the back injury and their unwillingness to use my 13 years of experience elsewhere. I applied but was always told a more experienced candidate was selected. I think they didnt want me making my current wage at a new position. Tried driving a school bus but got real sick during training (probably from a kid) Flu and massive upper respiratory infection, so had to resign before they fired me. Plus wages sucked as bad as at Target. Really hoping the Amazon thing pulls thru at least its decent wages.
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 26, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 26, 2019
    #19
  20. Nov 27, 2019 #20
    Spartacus

    Spartacus [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,942
    Joined:
    Apr 29, 2005
    Ahh... so you're an old fart, same age as me. ;)

    Sometimes Craigslist has some decent job postings, you have to sort through the ads every day.
    Would be cool to find a job doing tech support by phone.

    I wish you luck my friend, both with your health and the job situation.

    .
     
    Spartacus, Nov 27, 2019
    Spartacus, Nov 27, 2019
    #20
  21. Nov 28, 2019 #21
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    thank you sire
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 28, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 28, 2019
    #21
  22. Nov 29, 2019 #22
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    1080 and 9600K sold
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 29, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 29, 2019
    #22
  23. Nov 30, 2019 #23
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    ttt
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 30, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Nov 30, 2019
    #23
  24. Nov 30, 2019 #24
    DeChache

    DeChache The ONE - Your Ignorance Annoys Me

    Messages:
    6,951
    Joined:
    Oct 30, 2005
    Sell one of the 7700Ks with out the board?
     
    DeChache, Nov 30, 2019
    DeChache, Nov 30, 2019
    #24
  25. Dec 2, 2019 #25
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    might pm me ur offer but really would like to stick together lol no use for mobo without cpu lol
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Dec 2, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Dec 2, 2019
    #25
  26. Dec 2, 2019 #26
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    ttt
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Dec 2, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Dec 2, 2019
    #26
  27. Dec 3, 2019 #27
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    ttt looking to move it move it pm me offers.
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Dec 3, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Dec 3, 2019
    #27
  28. Dec 5, 2019 #28
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    ttt
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Dec 5, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Dec 5, 2019
    #28
  29. Dec 14, 2019 #29
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    Ttt
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Dec 14, 2019
    S_I_N_ecof, Dec 14, 2019
    #29
  30. Dec 16, 2019 at 11:36 PM #30
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    ttt make me some offers I'm open to reasonable offers.
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Dec 16, 2019 at 11:36 PM
    S_I_N_ecof, Dec 16, 2019 at 11:36 PM
    #30
  31. Dec 18, 2019 at 11:07 PM #31
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    ttttttttt
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Dec 18, 2019 at 11:07 PM
    S_I_N_ecof, Dec 18, 2019 at 11:07 PM
    #31
  32. Dec 20, 2019 at 12:29 AM #32
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    price drop on the 7700K and MSI SLI board MSI M7 and copper 7700K in use at moment while my Z390 board is in RMA land.

    super willing to deal on this stuff shoot me a PM
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Dec 20, 2019 at 12:29 AM
    S_I_N_ecof, Dec 20, 2019 at 12:29 AM
    #32
  33. Dec 21, 2019 at 10:40 PM #33
    S_I_N_ecof

    S_I_N_ecof [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,750
    Joined:
    Jan 8, 2004
    ttt
     
    S_I_N_ecof, Dec 21, 2019 at 10:40 PM
    S_I_N_ecof, Dec 21, 2019 at 10:40 PM
    #33