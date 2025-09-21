  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Removing fans from the Zotac SOLID 5080 to replace with case fans in proximity?

L

lessthanjakejohn

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 13, 2004
Messages
397
Hi, I want to use a semi custom cooling solution where I use 12v case fans to cool my GPU due to my case configuration. If I remove the fans and shroud to expose the headsink on the Zotac 5080 will the GPU complain that it can't sense the fans? I'm going to plug the case fans into the motherboard instead of the GPU so I don't accidentally overdrive the fan header on the GPU. Is there a utility I can use to set a fan curve based on GPU temperature?
 
