Removing fans from the Zotac SOLID 5080 to replace with case fans in proximity?

lessthanjakejohn
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 13, 2004
- Messages
- 397
Hi, I want to use a semi custom cooling solution where I use 12v case fans to cool my GPU due to my case configuration. If I remove the fans and shroud to expose the headsink on the Zotac 5080 will the GPU complain that it can't sense the fans? I'm going to plug the case fans into the motherboard instead of the GPU so I don't accidentally overdrive the fan header on the GPU. Is there a utility I can use to set a fan curve based on GPU temperature?