Remote Desktop connection problems

Hi guys, I am having trouble loging into my home computer using RDP from work. I am using the correct external IP to connect,however i get an error that it can't connect. I can connect from my phone on 4G just fine using the same ip and user with the android RDP app. I used to be able to log few weeks back,i haven't made any changes lately to my computer so i have no ideea why i can't connect. Runing windows 10. Port 3389 is enabled also from my router. Any suggestions on what i should check next would be apreciated.