Remote Desktop connection problems

    Florin22xxl

    Hi guys,
    I am having trouble loging into my home computer using RDP from work.
    I am using the correct external IP to connect,however i get an error that it can't connect.
    I can connect from my phone on 4G just fine using the same ip and user with the android RDP app.
    I used to be able to log few weeks back,i haven't made any changes lately to my computer so i have no ideea why i can't connect.
    Runing windows 10.
    Port 3389 is enabled also from my router.
    Any suggestions on what i should check next would be apreciated.
     
