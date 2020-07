Remote backup for my NAS

Steve1123 said: The best option is to chose a cloud hosting provider who can provide back ups and especially at multiple geo-locations if required, you can also opt for customized Frequency of backups,

for example daily incremental backup, backup every 8 hours or 4 hours Click to expand...

I k now this is a bit old but in case others are reading.I run a business who help people and businesses do backup.There are several levels of backup to consider.1. What are you backing up and how critical is that data?By this I mean how much can you afford to lose. Is there a lot of data change every day or only bits and pieces. That really tells you how often you should be backing up. This comes down to how hard would it be to recreate data that was lost. The level of effort tells you how often. If its hard to recreate on most days than you need a solution that backs up multiple times during the day.As to what you are backing up: If it just files and folders just about any service out there will do. BUT how much time do you want to spend re-installing programs, copying data, setting up your desktop and links? If you are like most of us. You have lots of stuff installed and it is a pain to re-install and reconfigure everything. If that is the case file / folder backup is NOT the best solution. It may be the cheaper way to go but has its drawbacks. Also remember that NAS do fail as well and too many people depend on there RAID enabled NAS to backup. Yes there may be a copy but if there is a problem in the RAID I have seen and tried to recover stuff from way to many that fail and the data is gone.2. How long can you be without your data?Do you have a continuity need? How long can you have your computer down before there are real problems? Does you backup provide a cloud accessible image? There are quite a few solutions out there now that don't cost a lot provide cloud based full imaging. You can literally launch your PC in the cloud and run programs etc until you fix you hardware failure. Then image that existing cloud down to your local hardware as if you never had the computer go down. So not only do you have full file/folder recovery for the odd file mishap but also full imaging and bare metal recovery.there reall is no excuse for people not to have a full image in the cloud. If you want to know more let me know. Glad to help.