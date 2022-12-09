Remnant 2 (sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes)

DPI

DPI
So hyped on this one. The first was fantastic and if you haven't tried it definitely check it out.

BTW I like that it's still in der8auer's GPU benchmarks.

1670618803426.png
 
polonyc2

DPI said:
So hyped on this one. The first was fantastic and if you haven't tried it definitely check it out.
it was free on the Epic Store some time back and I picked it up but still haven't played it yet...I definitely need to make some time for this (especially now that the sequel has been officially announced)
 
polonyc2 said:
it was free on the Epic Store some time back and I picked it up but still haven't played it yet...I definitely need to make some time for this (especially now that the sequel has been officially announced)
Yeah, as a Dark Souls fan I'd think you'd especially take to it, and it's often referred to as "Gun Souls". It's fun solo but it really shines in co-op - even the public matchmaking I always found cool players.
 
BassTek

Really enjoyed the first one so I’ll be getting this for sure.
 
Domingo

The first one was a ton of fun, so I'm down for more. Looks like they were a little "inspired" by Heisenberg from RE:Village.
 
