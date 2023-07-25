Remnant 2 Devs designed game with upscaling in mind

The people that worried that instead of upscaling just being used to get better performance on older hardware, but that instead it would be used to push the sale of more expensive GPUs to get the 'real visuals' or worse that devs would get lazy and let upscaling cover for badly optimized games might be correct.
edit: added Steam discussion link.
