Remember The Incredible Machine?

Not sure how many of you even remember or know that game. Long time ago during I think DOS era and later to windows 95.
Seems like they remade that game and change the name and it is called:
Contraption Maker
Now my question is, is there any type of games like this where people can make crazy and post crazy rube goldberg machines online?
