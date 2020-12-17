Remedy finishes script draft for new unannounced PS5, Series X game

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,250
"The big game has been in pre-production since 2019 and the team just now finished the a first draft of the script. We shouldn't expect to see it any time soon--maybe in 2022.
"By now, you have maybe seen the trailer for AWE, our next expansion for Control. For over 10 years, we've had a crazy dream. The idea that the tales told in some of our games would be connected to each other, a connected world of stories and events with shared characters and lore. Each game is a stand-alone experience, but each game is also a doorway into a larger universe with exciting opportunities for crossover events.
"Slowly, patiently, behind the scenes, we've been planning and plotting to make this a reality. I'm absolutely thrilled to tell you that now, the time has come to take the first concrete step on this road, establishing Remedy Connected Universe. You have no idea how happy it makes me to be able to finally make this statement.""
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7681...or-new-unannounced-ps5-series-game/index.html
"By now, you have maybe seen the trailer for AWE, our next expansion for Control. For over 10 years, we've had a crazy dream. The idea that the tales told in some of our games would be connected to each other, a connected world of stories and events with shared characters and lore. Each game is a stand-alone experience, but each game is also a doorway into a larger universe with exciting opportunities for crossover events.
"Slowly, patiently, behind the scenes, we've been planning and plotting to make this a reality. I'm absolutely thrilled to tell you that now, the time has come to take the first concrete step on this road, establishing Remedy Connected Universe. You have no idea how happy it makes me to be able to finally make this statement.""
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7681...or-new-unannounced-ps5-series-game/index.html