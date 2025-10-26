  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Relive the Commodore 64's glory days: THEC64 Mini - Black Edition

"THEC64 - Black Edition will come with 25 pre-installed games, but unlike the company's previous consoles, this one will feature "neo-retro" games from C64 developers who have designed new games on the old-school architecture. Once you finish all the new titles like Sam's Journey, A Pig Quest and Hessian, you can plug in your own USB drive to play custom games. According to Retro Games, the updated redesign comes with four save slots per game, plug-and-play HDMI compatibility and a USB joystick"

Source: https://www.engadget.com/gaming/rel...h-a-slimmer-blacked-out-remake-181259874.html
 
