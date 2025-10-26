Relive the Commodore 64's glory days: THEC64 Mini - Black Edition

erek
"THEC64 - Black Edition will come with 25 pre-installed games, but unlike the company's previous consoles, this one will feature "neo-retro" games from C64 developers who have designed new games on the old-school architecture. Once you finish all the new titles like Sam's Journey, A Pig Quest and Hessian, you can plug in your own USB drive to play custom games. According to Retro Games, the updated redesign comes with four save slots per game, plug-and-play HDMI compatibility and a USB joystick"
Source: https://www.engadget.com/gaming/rel...h-a-slimmer-blacked-out-remake-181259874.html