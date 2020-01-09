Reliable phones that don't bootloop, have a good DAC and a headphones jack..

    LG V10 decided to finally boot stick/loop. Pondering hot air solder repair or just get another phone.
    Sick of replacing phones every few years and other than the shitty solder issue on these it's a great phone and does everything I need.

    Any suggestions?
    Heard Motorola typically tops reliability rates, HTC 2nd but curious as to if there is any phone that has an established track record (over 2 years) with very minimal failures?
    Alternative is another cheap 60USD V10 but it will no doubt fail at some stage in the future plus the software is getting on a bit.
     
