Reliable phones that don't bootloop, have a good DAC and a headphones jack..

LG V10 decided to finally boot stick/loop. Pondering hot air solder repair or just get another phone. Sick of replacing phones every few years and other than the shitty solder issue on these it's a great phone and does everything I need. Any suggestions? Heard Motorola typically tops reliability rates, HTC 2nd but curious as to if there is any phone that has an established track record (over 2 years) with very minimal failures? Alternative is another cheap 60USD V10 but it will no doubt fail at some stage in the future plus the software is getting on a bit.