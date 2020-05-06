relationship between cpu (and mobo?) and ssd 4k speed

It's a real crapshoot. How do you even explain it?

I ordered 2 new computers recently, just to test ssd speed differences, particularly random 4k speed.

pc1 is lenovo ryzen 5 3500u
pc2 is HP i3-9100 quadcore with h370 chipset.

pc3 is my old asus i7-6700hq laptop.


tested all with the same 2 sata ssds-
500gb wd blue 3d, and 500gb 860 evo with fresh installed win10 and proper sata ahci drivers.

AMD is ~25% slower at 4k 64-thread in this comparison, but looking at internet data, it seems AMD's achilles is 4k x 64, and generally significantly slower than Intel.

but the more important Q1T1....

wd blue 3d 4k Q1T1 r/w results:
i3 9100: 24/57 MB/s
R5 3500U: 33/73
6700hq: 30/60

860 evo 4k Q1T1 r/w results :
i3 9100: 40/78 MB/s
R5 3500U: 37/75
6700hq: 45/105

both the i3-9100 and 3500u crippled 860evo's 4k q1t1 write speed.
while the old asus 6700hq didn't really hinder the 860 evo at all.

both the i3-9100 and 6700hq had the slowest 4k q1t1 speeds for the WD blue ssd for some reason,
while the AMD got much faster 4k write for this ssd.
 
Lol I lost my shit over this just last week. Check out my latest thread with NVME help. Exact issue but on the 2080 super build in my sig with an M2 nvme.

Long story short, my q1t1 4K is dog shit, everything else blazing fast. Everything seems perfectly fine and quick with everyday use, I don’t give a shit anymore lol.

I’ve moved on myself
 
