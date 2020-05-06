relationship between cpu (and mobo?) and ssd 4k speed

It's a real crapshoot. How do you even explain it?



I ordered 2 new computers recently, just to test ssd speed differences, particularly random 4k speed.



pc1 is lenovo ryzen 5 3500u

pc2 is HP i3-9100 quadcore with h370 chipset.



pc3 is my old asus i7-6700hq laptop.





tested all with the same 2 sata ssds-

500gb wd blue 3d, and 500gb 860 evo with fresh installed win10 and proper sata ahci drivers.



AMD is ~25% slower at 4k 64-thread in this comparison, but looking at internet data, it seems AMD's achilles is 4k x 64, and generally significantly slower than Intel.



but the more important Q1T1....



wd blue 3d 4k Q1T1 r/w results:

i3 9100: 24/57 MB/s

R5 3500U: 33/73

6700hq: 30/60



860 evo 4k Q1T1 r/w results :

i3 9100: 40/78 MB/s

R5 3500U: 37/75

6700hq: 45/105



both the i3-9100 and 3500u crippled 860evo's 4k q1t1 write speed.

while the old asus 6700hq didn't really hinder the 860 evo at all.



both the i3-9100 and 6700hq had the slowest 4k q1t1 speeds for the WD blue ssd for some reason,

while the AMD got much faster 4k write for this ssd.