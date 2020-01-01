Reiser5 File-System In Development - Adds Local Volumes With Parallel Scaling Out

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 1, 2020 at 3:34 PM.

    erek

    High performance file-system:

    "It will be interesting to see if Reiser5 attracts the interest of any new parties and could potentially make its way upstream... Granted, many would likely want to see Reiser5 renamed due to the connection to Reiser file-system's founder and convicted murderer, Hans Reiser. Hans is still serving his fifteen year sentence until 2023 for murdering his wife but can see parole eligibility as soon as next month (January 2020)."

    https://www.phoronix.com/forums/for...-adds-local-volumes-with-parallel-scaling-out
     
  Jan 1, 2020 at 7:29 PM
    Nobu

    Iirc it's been in development for quite a while now, and phoronix had made an article with basically the same summary before...but then I could just be going senile.
     
