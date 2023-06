Axman said: I cut my teeth on Red Hat, it was the first version of Linux I tried coming off of Unix in HS. I helped a friend of mine install Gentoo from scratch on his laptop (Christ that was a week we'll never forget). I'm Mint all the way now, it's just easier. Although I do get the itch from time to time and I've been eyeballing Pop OS Click to expand...

Lol. Somewhat similar history here.While my first Linux Distro was some ancient version of Suse (I think?) that came on a CD on the front of a PC Magazine I bought in 1994, at that time I wasn't ready and quickly reinstalled Dos. (i was not a fan of Windows at the time)Next time I tried Linux was Red Hat 7.3 Valhalla in 2002. I liked Linux, but hated the RPM package manager so that didn't last long.I quickly moved on to Gentoo a few weeks later, back when you still had to bootstrap and compile the entire system just to install it. I kept using Gentoo as my daily driver until ~2005 when I got tired of it constantly breaking something, resulting in hours wasted trying to find workarounds to get things like sound, or networking working again.At that point I installed Ubuntu 5.10 Breezy Badger. I was impressed how opposed to my Gentoo experi nice everything "just worked", but there was some sort of bug in that release that kept constantly corrupting my drive e ett two weeks or so, so I went back to Gentoo again.I was ready to try Ubuntu again by 7.10 Gutsy Gibbon and by now it worked well.Ran Ubuntu as my daily for until they pissed me off by using Unity as the default window manager in 11.04 Natty Narwhal, so I switched to Mint, where I have stayed ever since. When they made me choose a Window manager that wasn't Gnome2, I chose the Cinnamon track instead of the Mate track, and have been happy with that ever since.I like Mint, but I guess in my hurry to switch from Ubuntu in 2011 i never realized that Mints mission was to create an "easy to use" distribution for beginners that was all GUI. Over the years their easy GUI tools have more pissed me off than anything else. I have considered switching several times, but at this point I really don't want to use something that isn't Debian based.Maybe I'll just go straight up Debian at some point.