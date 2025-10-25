Registered DDR3 240-pin ECC RAM in a desktop motherboard?

I'm still using my old Asus TUF Sabertooth 990FX R2.0 desktop motherboard with an AMD FX-6300 & 32GB (4x 8GB) regular unregistered DDR3 ECC RAM as my ZFS NAS system, and although it's basically ancient at this point, it still works great for what it is...don't really need a lot of horsepower for a NAS, honestly. That said, I do want to upgrade to more RAM, but it's basically impossible (especially these days) to find unregistered DDR3 ECC RAM in capacities higher than 4x 8GB...but I can easily get registered ECC RAM in higher capacities (such as 4x 16GB) for dirt cheap.



My question is, since both the unregistered and the registered modules are 240-pin, will the registered modules still work, even if the system doesn't take advantage of the registers, or are they keyed differently so they cannot physically fit into the same slots?



And supposing they are keyed the same, are they electrically compatible as well? I really don't want to fry the board or something and have to build a whole new system, plus worry about the possibility of something going catastrophically wrong while migrating all my data onto the new one...that's a task I have neither the time nor patience for at this point in time...