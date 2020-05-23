refurbishing Asus K53E for college

This is a Pentium dual core B950.
My oldest kid used it for streaming for his last 3 years at college.
He used a Lenovo Gaming laptop for main system
Now My last Boy is off this fall to college so I am repurposing this for him.
1) Blew out windows 10 and did reinstall
2) replaced old WD 320 gig with a crucial BX500 240 gig
3) 4 gig ddr 3 upgrade to total 8gig ( one slot open)
4) New battery swap.
I am Very impressed with speed of this laptop for being a older laptop!
The upgrade to SSD and 8 gig ram makes this run better than new .
