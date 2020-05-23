refurbishing Asus K53E for college

This is a Pentium dual core B950.

My oldest kid used it for streaming for his last 3 years at college.

He used a Lenovo Gaming laptop for main system

Now My last Boy is off this fall to college so I am repurposing this for him.





1) Blew out windows 10 and did reinstall

2) replaced old WD 320 gig with a crucial BX500 240 gig

3) 4 gig ddr 3 upgrade to total 8gig ( one slot open)

4) New battery swap.



I am Very impressed with speed of this laptop for being a older laptop!

The upgrade to SSD and 8 gig ram makes this run better than new .