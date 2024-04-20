Refurbished Steam Decks are in stock

64gb is now showing out of stock, 256 and 512 still available.
 
$320 for the 256GB. I suppose that is an okay deal, considering used non-certified seem to go for around that much if I am not mistaken.
 
The only reason to buy a not oled one is so that you can do the 32GB RAM mod.
 
Or to save money of course. But I would much rather have the 90Hz OLED and the other minor spec bumps over more RAM that wouldn't help much outside of maxing textures out that you still have to look at on a mediocre LCD.
 
It's also a Linux computer and the extra ram helps there.
 
All sizes in stock again. I bought a new 64gb model when they were on sale and it was DOA so refunded.. Hopefully better luck with a refurb...
 
