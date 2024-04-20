TED
Refurbished Steam Decks are in stock as of 7:30 4/20 eastern.
Steam store.
Or to save money of course. But I would much rather have the 90Hz OLED and the other minor spec bumps over more RAM that wouldn't help much outside of maxing textures out that you still have to look at on a mediocre LCD.The only reason to buy a not oled one is so that you can do the 32GB RAM mod.
It's also a Linux computer and the extra ram helps there.Or to save money of course. But I would much rather have the 90Hz OLED and the other minor spec bumps over more RAM that wouldn't help much outside of maxing textures out that you still have to look at on a mediocre LCD.