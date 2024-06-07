  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Refurbished: HGST Ultrastar He12 HUH721212ALE601 0F29596 12TB 7.2K RPM Power Disable SATA 6Gb/s 3.5" HDD $83

bjamm said:
https://serverpartdeals.com/product...rpm-sata-6gb-s-3-5-hdd?variant=31076529242154

Pretty decent deal for $83. Might grab one for a new NVR camera drive but I may wait. Just passing the deal along.

Enjoy!
14tb for $100 is here also
https://www.newegg.com/hgst-western...604-14tb/p/1Z4-0002-01N48?Item=9SIA5ADK031508
That newegg is interestingly go hard drive as well.

I wonder if all these drives hitting the recyclers are all of the same generation or generations? Would be interesting to know because it's a lot of drives hitting the used market at once imo
 
SamirD said:
That newegg is interestingly go hard drive as well.

I wonder if all these drives hitting the recyclers are all of the same generation or generations? Would be interesting to know because it's a lot of drives hitting the used market at once imo
These sales have been going on for literally years from goharddrive
 
It's expected as the large data centers swap out their drives. My file/Plex server started as a small 4 bay x 2TB HGST setup. Then went to a 4TB HGST 6 drive RAID 6. Expanded that to 12 drives. I've picked up several 2TB and 4TB models for data drives over the years.

Now, I've had 2 of these 14TB WD drives in a RAID0 in my main system for the past year and a half and have had them on my "lists" since they were ~$160ea. It's about the time to pull the trigger and upgrade the RAID6.
 
wareyore said:
It's expected as the large data centers swap out their drives. My file/Plex server started as a small 4 bay x 2TB HGST setup. Then went to a 4TB HGST 6 drive RAID 6. Expanded that to 12 drives. I've picked up several 2TB and 4TB models for data drives over the years.

Now, I've had 2 of these 14TB WD drives in a RAID0 in my main system for the past year and a half and have had them on my "lists" since they were ~$160ea. It's about the time to pull the trigger and upgrade the RAID6.
No doubt, but it's interesting how the supply seems to have increased to the point prices have crashed. The 2/3/4 TB drives are now <$6/TB and many times <$4/TB but I think that's more due to demand reduction vs increasing supply. Demand for larger drives is steady so seeing price decreases /TB has to be massively more supply coming in.
 
SamirD said:
No doubt, but it's interesting how the supply seems to have increased to the point prices have crashed. The 2/3/4 TB drives are now <$6/TB and many times <$4/TB but I think that's more due to demand reduction vs increasing supply. Demand for larger drives is steady so seeing price decreases /TB has to be massively more supply coming in.
Yup. Datacenters rapidly dumping drives for larger capacity onces, selling them off for best cost reclaim/time ratio.
 
I just got 7 of these, for 6 drives in raidz2 with a spare. They came in a big two piece styrofoam case designed to hold twenty drives. They all passed extended smart test (doesn’t mean much) and I’m in the process of resilvering my array drive by drive.
 
panfist said:
I just got 7 of these, for 6 drives in raidz2 with a spare. They came in a big two piece styrofoam case designed to hold twenty drives. They all passed extended smart test (doesn't mean much) and I'm in the process of resilvering my array drive by drive.
That's solid packaging imo and if you don't need that box, I'd love to have it. And ime, any drive that's passed a smart long test will be solid as I've not had one pass a smart long and then later fail inside of warranty. :)
 
panfist said:
I just got 7 of these, for 6 drives in raidz2 with a spare. They came in a big two piece styrofoam case designed to hold twenty drives. They all passed extended smart test (doesn’t mean much) and I’m in the process of resilvering my array drive by drive.
Yep, that's the correct way!

This is how ours are packed. (These are 15K SAS drives from a while ago.) Googlegear/Zipzoomfly IIRC. Ok a little more than a while ago! ;-)

drives.JPG
 
SamirD said:
That's solid packaging imo and if you don't need that box, I'd love to have it. And ime, any drive that's passed a smart long test will be solid as I've not had one pass a smart long and then later fail inside of warranty. :)
Send me a message if you want it. I’ll send it if you work out the shipping.
 
My Go Hard Drive experience on eBay was rather positive. I bought four 4TB Hitachi Megascale drives. One became defective within a month. I got a free warranty replacement (I just had to pay return shipping). I got a replacement and all of them have been running well for 3 years since.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
These sales have been going on for literally years from goharddrive
Yes they have, but...

SamirD said:
True and to a certain extent serverpartsdeals too. They just seems to have far more supply now as the prices are far cheaper now than they were before at around $11/TB.
Yeah noticed a surge of supply lately and thus more competitive prices. Wonder if there are some massive datacenter overhauls recently.
 
MooCow said:
My Go Hard Drive experience on eBay was rather positive. I bought four 4TB Hitachi Megascale drives. One became defective within a month. I got a free warranty replacement (I just had to pay return shipping). I got a replacement and all of them have been running well for 3 years since.
Im surprised you had to pay for return shipping, I didnt have to. I can see having to do that when close to within the 5 years they offer but within 30 days? Shouldnt have to pay for return shipping in that time frame from everything that I have read.
 
Okay so I bit on one of these 12TB drives from SPD.

I gotta say, Im pretty impressed!

Not only was the packaging exemplary but they also include the whole 3.3v power on/off documentation and adapter cable... and.. and...

Provided a strip of Kaplon tape and instructions on how to apply it. In my exp thats not what a company would typically do, provide and instruct people how to cover pins with tape lol. Its skinny (conveniently the height of the pins) but over an inch long, enuff for a handful of drives if so needed.

So far spins up and seems to work fine.
 
Yeah Im liking this 12TB drive for $83. Just checked out fine. Less than $7 per TB. Thanks OP.

As others have said it will likely just go down from here.

I guess it comes down to:

time/cost/value/need and willing to roll the dice on a used drive vs a new one which costs 3x as much.
 
Appreciate everyone's experiences in this and the 10TB thread. Good to hear that the RMA experience has been positive when needed.

I picked up an NVR recently and started looking for storage. 8TB purples/golds are running $200+ each then stumbled on these used 12TB HGSTs. Got two for $176, did some limited checks when they arrived yesterday and then just figured I'd let the NVR do the testing (it's just yard video, not precious memories). So far so good. I'm considering getting a few more either for a cold store spare or to update the media drive/ finally look into a NAS.
 
Ordered two of these to RAID in my new QNAP NAS.

Thanks for the heads up!
 
hardware_failure said:
Yeah I noticed the same significant difference in speed of these enterprise drives vs consumer 5400rpm ones. Not exactly SSD's (especially for the randoms) but us data hoarders arent exactly talking about 5 kilobyte files are we ;)
And it's not just 5400rpm or enterprise, even older enterprise drives are slower than the newest ones. So while a completely new drive can be more expensive, if top performance and top reliability are both criteria, then the newest model of enterprise is the only way to go. And if you want the ultimate, go SAS.
 
Centauri said:
Ordered two of these to RAID in my new QNAP NAS.

Thanks for the heads up!
Nice! Would love to see the CDI of these via the network to see if they max out like in the dock posted earlier in this thread. :)
 
I'm running 4 of the refurb 14tb drives in my Hyper-V server without any issues. All drives were well packed and passed testing when they arrived. I've ordered drives from serverpartdeals, goharddrive, and gohd via egg, all seem legit.

I'm considering upgrading the 4TBs in my NAS but don't really neeeed the extra capacity.
 
Centauri said:
Ordered two of these to RAID in my new QNAP NAS.

Thanks for the heads up!
How many bad sectors do you guys reckon is worth requesting a replacement over?

I am running a surface test with two of these drives combined into a 24TB RAID 0 - I'm only halfway into it and am already seeing 13 bad sectors...
 
I brought 14tb drives from godrive before and had no issues with them. I am going to need another 14tb soon to expand my TrueNAS.
 
Centauri said:
How many bad sectors do you guys reckon is worth requesting a replacement over?

I am running a surface test with two of these drives combined into a 24TB RAID 0 - I'm only halfway into it and am already seeing 13 bad sectors...
I'd ask for a replacement with 1 bad sector but I haven't gotten into the refurb hard drive market.
 
Centauri said:
How many bad sectors do you guys reckon is worth requesting a replacement over?

I am running a surface test with two of these drives combined into a 24TB RAID 0 - I'm only halfway into it and am already seeing 13 bad sectors...
For raid 0 even one is far too many imo...
 
Centauri said:
How many bad sectors do you guys reckon is worth requesting a replacement over?

I am running a surface test with two of these drives combined into a 24TB RAID 0 - I'm only halfway into it and am already seeing 13 bad sectors...
Raid 0, what are you using these for? dam....

13 i would send em back
 
Centauri said:
How many bad sectors do you guys reckon is worth requesting a replacement over?

I am running a surface test with two of these drives combined into a 24TB RAID 0 - I'm only halfway into it and am already seeing 13 bad sectors...
Yeah I do drive checks with every new drive or refurb I get. And even one would make me request an exchange at the very least. I try not to buy more than like 3 at a time so I can know within a week if I have to return or exchange them. I have been good so far and haven't had any issues with drives new/shucked/refurb so far, they all came back with 0 errors and all of them are still in use today.
 
