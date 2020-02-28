ReFurb Xbox 1 X for $230 + shipping

Marees

Not sure if this is real or fake

Apparently Dell sells Xboxes (Xboxii ?)

https://www.techradar.com/amp/news/...lly-just-dollar199-but-youll-have-to-be-quick

EDIT:

Looks like that game bundle is sold out but still other game bundles available


https://www.dell.com/koa/search?q=X...cy&layout=card&@dpsalessegment:radioGroup=dhs

GEARS 5 bundle is available for $299 (But the $100 gift coupon is not included)

http://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/accessories/apd/AA780117

NBA 2K 20 bundle (no $100 gift coupon)

https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/mic...115?ref=p13n_ena_pdp_vv&c=us&cs=19&l=en&s=dhs
 
Marees

Marees

Deal now also available in Amazon & Best Buy in addition to Walmart & Dell

https://www.cnet.com/news/get-an-xbox-one-x-star-wars-jedi-fallen-order-bundle-for-299/

https://www.digitaltrends.com/dtdeals/xbox-one-deals-amazon-walmart-best-buy/

Also in B&H photo & video

https://www.pcworld.com/article/352...ole-around-for-just-300-with-a-free-game.html

There is also discount available on 3 month game pass ultimate subscription

https://www.ign.com/articles/best-xbox-deals-and-bundles-for-march-2020
 
Staples

Great deal. I paid more than this one for a refurb off Ebay a year ago.
 
nilepez

I'd swear I bought my One X for that price, including a copy of RDR2, for about that price (give or take 20 bucks) on BF 2018.
 
Ricky T

nilepez said:
I'd swear I bought my One X for that price, including a copy of RDR2, for about that price (give or take 20 bucks) on BF 2018.
You are very much mistaken. The best Xbox One X sale during Black Friday 2018 was 399 and I don't recall any of them at that price including Red Dead Redemption 2 in the deal.
 
nilepez

Ricky T said:
You are very much mistaken. The best Xbox One X sale during Black Friday 2018 was 399 and I don't recall any of them at that price including Red Dead Redemption 2 in the deal.
You're more right than I. I paid 358 for the one X with RDR2 from Antonline
 
///AMG

Man the xbox one x keeps dropping in price. I bought it last year around christmas time when gamestop had the NBA 2k19 bundle for $300 plus a free controller. I traded in my old 1tb xbox one for $150 and came out with a new one for about $175. If these get to 200 I might just buy another for the theater room.
 
Sycraft

///AMG said:
Man the xbox one x keeps dropping in price. I bought it last year around christmas time when gamestop had the NBA 2k19 bundle for $300 plus a free controller. I traded in my old 1tb xbox one for $150 and came out with a new one for about $175. If these get to 200 I might just buy another for the theater room.
Just remember the reason they are getting cheaper is the Xbox Series X is launching soon. The plan is holidays this year, though COVID-19 may fuck that up and push it back to next year. But that is why they put them on sale, because they want to start thinning inventory in preparation for the next generation. So if you are planning on getting a Series X, you might want to just wait, and then put your existing X in the other room when you do.
 
t4keheart

Zepher said:
Dell was selling Xboxes back in 2006, that is where I bought my Xbox 360 Elite. I think that was also $299 on sale back then.

Edit: it was 2008,
this was the deal I got, https://www.engadget.com/2008/08/06...vD_gWvgJ_42Frlmm1omVHTWPlc7uqY10kCqlGtTmQ6bzG
I sold the faceplates and the Marvel game.
Hahaha, what a throwback deal! I remember forza 2, that was one of my favorites... along with the skate series.

I have an xbox one now, but I don't ever use it. Used it for a while to stream video content... but now that smart TVs are the norm I just don't see a use for it anymore. IMO I'll never need both a console and a pc.
 
