Refurb Motile 14" laptop: Ryzen 5, 8gb ram, 256gb SSD... $290 - 10% coupon for your first purchase

I just ordered one. You have to watch the website daily as they update the quantity. Apparently the majority of refurb units are from loose ribbon cables going to the screen. Im not sure exactly what triggers the 10% off coupon but its one of those things where you hover your mouse off screen and you will get a popup offering 10% off your first order. It may add it automatically when you create an account on their site.Ryzen 5, 8gb of ram (single stick), 256gb SSD. Light weight and solid construction for the price. Reviews around the web are quite good and you cant beat the price at less then $300 shipped.Each link is for different colors... black, rose gold, and silver.10% off code is 15VIPLABOR