  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Refresh Rate on Oled phones

Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
24,249
I think I finally nailed my Samsung A26 problem two things helped me.

1. Turning off blur and transparacy
Under accesbility and visual enhancements.

2. Changed refresh to 60hz instead of 120hz

Screenshot_20250715_122557_Settings.jpg

I know I cant use VRR on my LG think it's similar to whatever my phone was trying to replicate. As soon as I switch to 120hz I start blinking uncontrollably. When I go back to 60hz it's smooth sailing. My old Samung s9 which default refresh rate is 90hz us perfect actually. It doesn't go any higher whater Sasung did with that screen is . Mobile games are a pain on my phone like Pokémon go. See if the lower refresh will help.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top