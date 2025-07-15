Refresh Rate on Oled phones

Comixbooks
Jun 7, 2008
I think I finally nailed my Samsung A26 problem two things helped me.
1. Turning off blur and transparacy
Under accesbility and visual enhancements.
2. Changed refresh to 60hz instead of 120hz
I know I cant use VRR on my LG think it's similar to whatever my phone was trying to replicate. As soon as I switch to 120hz I start blinking uncontrollably. When I go back to 60hz it's smooth sailing. My old Samung s9 which default refresh rate is 90hz us perfect actually. It doesn't go any higher whater Sasung did with that screen is . Mobile games are a pain on my phone like Pokémon go. See if the lower refresh will help.
