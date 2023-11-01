reformatting WD drive to 4Kn sectors?

I have 4 active WD drives plus older WD and HGST drives that I would like to format to 4Kn for capacity and operational improvements. I have seen a lot of links that describe how to change the drive sector size. I have also read posts where they say that the sector size is fixed in the drive's firmware. Is this true? Is it possible or practical to modify yourself? I am an experienced system builder but have never done drive firmware updates or mods.
EDIT: No Seagate drives.
