Reference XFX 7900 XTX

jhatfie
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 19, 2003
- Messages
- 1,582
Selling my XFX Reference AMD 7900XTX. Works perfect with no issues, temps are solid (see pic running stress test). Only selling because I managed to get a AIB model coming that I wanted and have plenty of room in my case. Comes with original box. Asking for MSRP + tax + shipping.
Conditions:
Price: $1100 + shipping (buyer pays shipping if not local pick up, located in 98042)
Payment: Paypal or Zelle (Buyer pays fees if applicable)
Shipping: Dependent on buyer how fast they want it, buy likely UPS or FedEx Ground + signature required
Heat required: https://www.heatware.com/u/28779/to
Last edited: