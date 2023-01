Reference XFX 7900 XTX

Selling my XFX Reference AMD 7900XTX. Works perfect with no issues, temps are solid (see pic running stress test). Only selling because I managed to get a AIB model coming that I wanted and have plenty of room in my case. Comes with original box. Asking for MSRP + tax + shipping.Conditions:Price: $1100 + shipping (buyer pays shipping if not local pick up, located in 98042)Payment: Paypal or Zelle (Buyer pays fees if applicable)Shipping: Dependent on buyer how fast they want it, buy likely UPS or FedEx Ground + signature requiredHeat required: https://www.heatware.com/u/28779/to