reference(?) Liquid Cooled RX 6900XT pictured

N

NattyKathy

Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2019
Messages
744
Not the first time this card has been pictured on Videocardz. Sure looks like RX 6000 reference design language and the PCB layout matches the air-cooled reference 6900XT.
Navi21XTXH is a known quantity at this point having been integrated into some Sapphire, ASUS, and Powercolor cards (including AIO-equipped models) so this isn't a super big new thing, but it is interesting that there are what appears to be AMD reference LC cards out there.

AMD-Radeon-RX-6900-XT-LC.jpg


Personally I'm not a big fan of the design... looks too busy to me, I prefer the clean V64 & Fury X LC reference coolers. Still, it's another powerful & unavailable card to pine after... I wonder if it'll turn up as a standalone card?
 
