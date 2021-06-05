reference(?) Liquid Cooled RX 6900XT pictured

NattyKathy
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2019
- Messages
- 744
Not the first time this card has been pictured on Videocardz. Sure looks like RX 6000 reference design language and the PCB layout matches the air-cooled reference 6900XT.
Navi21XTXH is a known quantity at this point having been integrated into some Sapphire, ASUS, and Powercolor cards (including AIO-equipped models) so this isn't a super big new thing, but it is interesting that there are what appears to be AMD reference LC cards out there.
Personally I'm not a big fan of the design... looks too busy to me, I prefer the clean V64 & Fury X LC reference coolers. Still, it's another powerful & unavailable card to pine after... I wonder if it'll turn up as a standalone card?
Navi21XTXH is a known quantity at this point having been integrated into some Sapphire, ASUS, and Powercolor cards (including AIO-equipped models) so this isn't a super big new thing, but it is interesting that there are what appears to be AMD reference LC cards out there.
Personally I'm not a big fan of the design... looks too busy to me, I prefer the clean V64 & Fury X LC reference coolers. Still, it's another powerful & unavailable card to pine after... I wonder if it'll turn up as a standalone card?