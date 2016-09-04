REDOUT tribute the the PS1 Wipe Out series

Game is outstanding - if your a fan of Wipeout or F-Zero give it a go. Well worth the asking price.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

I'll put it on my wishlist
Most of the negative reviews are from Vive VR users....
 
Wish this game got more attention...mainly because I'd like the devs to continue working on it :)
I just got to the 'Class 3' tier (out of 4 speed classes)

Here's a 'Speed' trial on one of the faster tracks in the game so far

 
Deleted member 278999

strend said:
Wish this game got more attention...mainly because I'd like the devs to continue working on it :)
I just got to the 'Class 3' tier (out of 4 speed classes)

Here's a 'Speed' trial on one of the faster tracks in the game so far

Never seen a 1440p 60 FPS YouTube video before.

The game and video look dope. Downloading.
 
HeavensCloud

Looks sweet, and I loved the OG long box WipeOut, but I have always sucked at twitch racers. Probably won't pick it up for that reason.
 
Sonicks

Thanks to this thread I went ahead and purchased this and it's everything I expected. Fun game with great visuals but the only minor complaint I have is the lack of music tracks. I've only played for about an hour but it seems like every race track in one single 'area' (not sure how else to put it) has one set song to play to. Looking through the quick race menus, I count maybe about 8-10, if maybe less, diverse areas so does that mean there are only 8-10 unique music tracks? Some variety would be nice. Other than that, this game is solid fun.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Looks pretty incredible. Never heard of it before. If there aren't many musical tracks, hopefully there's some way to import (or mod) your own into the game.
 
N4CR

N4CR

Awesome, pretty similar looking and feeling (from that video) to the originals. I still crank out Wip3out on the PS2 time to time. Great fun and one of my favourite games actually. I do miss the bright graphics, Designers Republic layouts and artistry is just amazing. But I'll settle for redout for now..
 
ghostwich

ghostwich

N4CR said:
Awesome, pretty similar looking and feeling (from that video) to the originals. I still crank out Wip3out on the PS2 time to time. Great fun and one of my favourite games actually. I do miss the bright graphics, Designers Republic layouts and artistry is just amazing. But I'll settle for redout for now..
I have a PS Vita which serves as my only Wip3out machine.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

This map looks nice has tunnels and trees:ROFLMAO: I like how parts of the track have glass and you can see under the track kinda. I think I'll wait for a Steam Sale still...
 
Lateralus

Lateralus

N4CR said:
Awesome, pretty similar looking and feeling (from that video) to the originals. I still crank out Wip3out on the PS2 time to time. Great fun and one of my favourite games actually. I do miss the bright graphics, Designers Republic layouts and artistry is just amazing. But I'll settle for redout for now..
Lots of fun memories of the Wipeout games. Remember Rollcage?

 
N4CR

N4CR

imyourzero said:
Lots of fun memories of the Wipeout games. Remember Rollcage?
Wow! Thanks for the nostalgia trip - that was a great game! Really enjoyed that series, they released a few from memory. I even had an RC style version of that with the old nicads, used to go pretty hard, dual motor big ass battery pack and drove upside down or right way up, back flips were not an issue... and it hurt like fuck when it hit your leg at full tit, if you were still standing up.. :D

Play Vigilante 8? Another fun car game on the PSX. My favourite MP car game was Destruction Derby raw though, hours of fun.

It's funny how none of these have made a comeback. They still offer different game play to what's around today.
 
Lateralus

Lateralus

N4CR said:
Wow! Thanks for the nostalgia trip - that was a great game! Really enjoyed that series, they released a few from memory. I even had an RC style version of that with the old nicads, used to go pretty hard, dual motor big ass battery pack and drove upside down or right way up, back flips were not an issue... and it hurt like fuck when it hit your leg at full tit, if you were still standing up.. :D

Play Vigilante 8? Another fun car game on the PSX. My favourite MP car game was Destruction Derby raw though, hours of fun.

It's funny how none of these have made a comeback. They still offer different game play to what's around today.
I really liked Vigilante 8 single player, but for MP the Twisted Metal series was probably my favorite of the vehicular combat genre. I also remember liking Rogue Trip.

Fantastic memories of Destruction Derby 1 and 2! I was hoping that Wreckfest would be a spiritual successor to them, just as Road Redemption is to the Road Rash series, but those games have been in the Early Access stage for a couple of years now.
 
J

J3RK

Just picked this game up yesterday, and loving it so far. It lacks a touch of the flair of the Wipeout series for obvious reasons. (Psygnosis and DR were basically masters of game visuals, not to mention the music talent.) However, this game is definitely fun, and brings back the genre pretty nicely. Also that Fast Racing game on the Wii U is pretty nice too. Grabbed this for $20 on sale, and it's definitely worth it.
 
S

Sonicks

I really like this game but am I doing something wrong that is making the career so damn difficult?

I've been stuck on the same Class II Pure Race forever now. It's a pure race so the powerups aren't in play. I swear, I can get into 2nd place but the tiniest slowdown or rail scrape and 5 ships pass me up and from that point I can never catch up. What gives??

I usually play games on harder difficulty settings but this game has no such settings and it seems to default to "lol, you won't get through this' difficulty.
 
4saken

4saken

missed this game somehow. steep price still imo, but looks really solid. Worth it at 35$?
 
S

Sonicks

4saken said:
missed this game somehow. steep price still imo, but looks really solid. Worth it at 35$?
I can only speak for myself and what appears to be my lack of skill at this game but....it's worth it if you can master it enough for it to be fun. I don't seem to 'get it' and the difficulty curve is really preventing me from enjoying the game. I've had zero problems over the years with the Wipeout games, the lesser known/played Quantum Redshift for the original Xbox, and even F-Zero GX for the GameCube (which I hear angered a lot of players with it's difficulty) but Redout seems relentlessly unforgiving and there is no setting to adjust difficulty. I'm a bit of a completionist with games like this so I usually strive to play/unlock everything imaginable and I've had pretty good enough skill with those games to get it done so naturally I'm blaming the ridiculously coded Redout AI on this one, lol.

What irks me as well is that the quick race options for tracks and higher speed classes must be unlocked through the career but since I'm only about 20% through I seem to have hit a wall at enjoying the game fully. That first 20% was a blast though.

Redout has a good sound track, great visuals, and a really good sense of speed which are all things games like this should have and in those respects it excels. So again, if you can master it with what I'm assuming is nothing short of absolute perfection, it's a fantastic game and worth the relatively cheap $35 price tag.
 
4saken

4saken

Sonicks said:
I can only speak for myself and what appears to be my lack of skill at this game but....it's worth it if you can master it enough for it to be fun. I don't seem to 'get it' and the difficulty curve is really preventing me from enjoying the game. I've had zero problems over the years with the Wipeout games, the lesser known/played Quantum Redshift for the original Xbox, and even F-Zero GX for the GameCube (which I hear angered a lot of players with it's difficulty) but Redout seems relentlessly unforgiving and there is no setting to adjust difficulty. I'm a bit of a completionist with games like this so I usually strive to play/unlock everything imaginable and I've had pretty good enough skill with those games to get it done so naturally I'm blaming the ridiculously coded Redout AI on this one, lol.

What irks me as well is that the quick race options for tracks and higher speed classes must be unlocked through the career but since I'm only about 20% through I seem to have hit a wall at enjoying the game fully. That first 20% was a blast though.

Redout has a good sound track, great visuals, and a really good sense of speed which are all things games like this should have and in those respects it excels. So again, if you can master it with what I'm assuming is nothing short of absolute perfection, it's a fantastic game and worth the relatively cheap $35 price tag.
Thanks. I saw there was a demo last night and gave it a run. I'm a huge Wipeout fan, and this game was close but was just missing something that I couldnt put my finger on in terms of controls. Probably will skip out on this for now. It was fun, but definitely not 35$ fun.
 
djoye

djoye

Sonicks said:
I really like this game but am I doing something wrong that is making the career so damn difficult?

I've been stuck on the same Class II Pure Race forever now. It's a pure race so the powerups aren't in play. I swear, I can get into 2nd place but the tiniest slowdown or rail scrape and 5 ships pass me up and from that point I can never catch up. What gives??

I usually play games on harder difficulty settings but this game has no such settings and it seems to default to "lol, you won't get through this' difficulty.
I gave up shortly into the Class II series, I have enough games to play, I don't have time for grinding until my skills are up to par for this game.

Awesome game, just too bad that it's as difficult as it is.
 
S

Sonicks

There was a huge update to this game and they added an AI difficulty option!

Funny thing, I dropped the difficulty to Rookie (the easiest) and was able to get through the race I was stuck on but noticed it got too easy. I put it back to the default 'Redout' difficulty and all is well again. I don't know what it was about that Pure Race I was stuck on before but now that I'm passed it I feel like I can continue playing, which is great. Finally unlocked Class III and now I feel like I can experience the full game.

Thumbs up from me!
 
J

J3RK

Nice! Like you I was stuck on a particular race. I don't know if it was the same one or not, but after trying a bunch of times, I decided to take a break. Maybe now I can do something similar. Drop it down, finish that race, and put it back up again.
 
P

PGHammer

Lateralus said:
Lots of fun memories of the Wipeout games. Remember Rollcage?

Both the first two Wipeout games and Rollcage were on PC as well - and included with several graphics cards (in the case of the first Wipeout game, it was included with Sony's VAIO PCs, while the second was included with several Voodoo Graphics cards - the second game was called WipeoutXL in North America, and Wipeout 2097 elsewhere. Before I came here, I was on the old Rage3D forums, and I tag-teamed both the original Voodoo Graphics and Voodoo II cards with ATI Rage series (and later, the run of AIWs that rode the AGP bus to school and play) - with that tag-team, I could play OpenGL/GLide (Voodoo, D3D 16-bit (either Voodoo or ATI), and D3D 32-bit (ATI), and even watch TV on my PC.
 
N4CR

N4CR

Had a few hours on this now. Pretty good game and close to Wipeout in most ways with slightly different gameplay and handling characteristics, easy to pick up if you are used to wipeout. Have not played weapon pickup mode yet but the gameplay is good enough without it.
Don't like the simplicity (poly count) of the graphics but it runs well and looks good otherwise, plays smooth as butter maxed out and would be great in VR.

Also would recommend a controller for this, I'm using steam controller and it works great.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Free on Epic this week I think I bought the game but refunded on Steam.
No that wasn't the case I tried the DEMO Steam page has a Demo.
 
