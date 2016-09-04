REDOUT tribute the the PS1 Wipe Out series

I can only speak for myself and what appears to be my lack of skill at this game but....it's worth it if you can master it enough for it to be fun. I don't seem to 'get it' and the difficulty curve is really preventing me from enjoying the game. I've had zero problems over the years with the Wipeout games, the lesser known/played Quantum Redshift for the original Xbox, and even F-Zero GX for the GameCube (which I hear angered a lot of players with it's difficulty) but Redout seems relentlessly unforgiving and there is no setting to adjust difficulty. I'm a bit of a completionist with games like this so I usually strive to play/unlock everything imaginable and I've had pretty good enough skill with those games to get it done so naturally I'm blaming the ridiculously coded Redout AI on this one, lol.



What irks me as well is that the quick race options for tracks and higher speed classes must be unlocked through the career but since I'm only about 20% through I seem to have hit a wall at enjoying the game fully. That first 20% was a blast though.



Redout has a good sound track, great visuals, and a really good sense of speed which are all things games like this should have and in those respects it excels. So again, if you can master it with what I'm assuming is nothing short of absolute perfection, it's a fantastic game and worth the relatively cheap $35 price tag.