REDOUT tribute the the PS1 Wipe Out series

Wish this game got more attention...mainly because I'd like the devs to continue working on it
I just got to the 'Class 3' tier (out of 4 speed classes)
Here's a 'Speed' trial on one of the faster tracks in the game so far
I have a PS Vita which serves as my only Wip3out machine.Awesome, pretty similar looking and feeling (from that video) to the originals. I still crank out Wip3out on the PS2 time to time. Great fun and one of my favourite games actually. I do miss the bright graphics, Designers Republic layouts and artistry is just amazing. But I'll settle for redout for now..
Lots of fun memories of the Wipeout games. Remember Rollcage?
Wow! Thanks for the nostalgia trip - that was a great game! Really enjoyed that series, they released a few from memory. I even had an RC style version of that with the old nicads, used to go pretty hard, dual motor big ass battery pack and drove upside down or right way up, back flips were not an issue... and it hurt like fuck when it hit your leg at full tit, if you were still standing up..
Play Vigilante 8? Another fun car game on the PSX. My favourite MP car game was Destruction Derby raw though, hours of fun.
It's funny how none of these have made a comeback. They still offer different game play to what's around today.
missed this game somehow. steep price still imo, but looks really solid. Worth it at 35$?
I can only speak for myself and what appears to be my lack of skill at this game but....it's worth it if you can master it enough for it to be fun. I don't seem to 'get it' and the difficulty curve is really preventing me from enjoying the game. I've had zero problems over the years with the Wipeout games, the lesser known/played Quantum Redshift for the original Xbox, and even F-Zero GX for the GameCube (which I hear angered a lot of players with it's difficulty) but Redout seems relentlessly unforgiving and there is no setting to adjust difficulty. I'm a bit of a completionist with games like this so I usually strive to play/unlock everything imaginable and I've had pretty good enough skill with those games to get it done so naturally I'm blaming the ridiculously coded Redout AI on this one, lol.
What irks me as well is that the quick race options for tracks and higher speed classes must be unlocked through the career but since I'm only about 20% through I seem to have hit a wall at enjoying the game fully. That first 20% was a blast though.
Redout has a good sound track, great visuals, and a really good sense of speed which are all things games like this should have and in those respects it excels. So again, if you can master it with what I'm assuming is nothing short of absolute perfection, it's a fantastic game and worth the relatively cheap $35 price tag.
I gave up shortly into the Class II series, I have enough games to play, I don't have time for grinding until my skills are up to par for this game.I really like this game but am I doing something wrong that is making the career so damn difficult?
I've been stuck on the same Class II Pure Race forever now. It's a pure race so the powerups aren't in play. I swear, I can get into 2nd place but the tiniest slowdown or rail scrape and 5 ships pass me up and from that point I can never catch up. What gives??
I usually play games on harder difficulty settings but this game has no such settings and it seems to default to "lol, you won't get through this' difficulty.