Reddit's patch for Cyberpunk 2077 yields double-digit performance gains on AMD CPUs

Silentbob343

Red Falcon

Red Falcon

From the original Reddit posts:
  • Download HXD or another hex editor
  • Start HXD and File -> Open ... the exe which is located in Steam\steamapps\common\Cyberpunk 2077\bin
  • Open up Search -> Go to ...
  • Look for 02A816B0
  • Locate the above mentioned chars
  • Switch the 75 to a EB
  • Save the exe after the change
 
mnewxcv

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Probably won't make a difference for me ( :p ) but cool find!

I'm hoping that is an oversight, and not an Intel bribe to sabotage AMD performance on the years most hyped title.
 
ManofGod

ManofGod

Well, I applied the fix and I am sure it has helped with my 3700X and 3600. However, I am enjoying the game so much that I have not even bothered using an FPS meter. I did the same with RDR2, once I did a couple of benchmark runs.
 
erek

erek

Silentbob343 said:
Yes, one post 120 of a thread for a game play trailer. Just in case someone hadn't seen that post.
yah, but people have gotten in trouble for making threads outside of posts already made is why i brought it up
 
