Reddit's patch for Cyberpunk 2077 yields double-digit performance gains on AMD CPUs

Silentbob343
Yesterday, redditors noticed that on AMD hardware, Cyberpunk 2077 was mostly using physical cores and leaving the secondary logical cores idle. In other words, the game was ignoring the processor's simultaneous-multithreading capability. On Ryzen processors of moderate performance, this limited processor utilization to about 40-60%, depending on other factors in the system.
https://www.techspot.com/amp/news/8...unk-2077-yields-double-digit-performance.html