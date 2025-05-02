  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Reddit Users BEING MANIPULATED – Legal Action!

R

rinaldo00

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Mar 9, 2005
Messages
2,310
More AI shenanigans unleashed by human idiots.

A secretive AI experiment on Reddit has crossed ethical lines, manipulating users to change their opinions without consent, and now faces potential legal action from the platform.


At a Glance


  • University of Zurich researchers secretly deployed AI chatbots on Reddit’s r/changemyview to test if artificial intelligence could persuade humans to change their opinions
  • The AI bots adopted sensitive personas and analyzed users’ post histories to craft manipulative arguments without consent
  • Reddit is pursuing legal action against the researchers for violating platform rules and ethical standards
  • The University of Zurich has withdrawn support for the study and plans to implement stricter ethical reviews
  • The incident highlights growing concerns about AI’s potential for mass deception and opinion manipulation

https://libertycaller.com/reddit-users-being-manipulated-legal-action

 
It feels like an almost necessary step in demonstrating whether automated manipulation is detected/effective. It's unethical of course, particularly since it could be having real-world implications to user's choices in an uncontrolled way but I'd imagine that's part of what they wanted to know: how effective/dangerous is this with no other change of behavior due to knowledge of being observed. Since it is undoubtedly being used by others.

Then there is sanctioned but secretive manipulation like GCHQ's JTRIG unit, which is the type of thing that confirms just how micro-analyzed online and human behavior/psychology is by governments to manipulate desired outcomes.
 
Doing this on a change my view seem the most ethical place possible (but also not 100% a good experiment for it) and make the notion of unwitting participants a bit borderline, if you go read and participate to something called change my view you can are consenting at someone trying to change your view as a game.

It is impossible to ask consent for such experiment it seems, if you know that you are part of it you cannot anymore change your view or not in any natural way. And the alternative is just not knowing pretty much.
 
Reddit is good when you use it for tech related issues. There's a lot of info there...

Once you get out of tech (and even in the tech areas sometimes), you get downvoted to oblivion unless you criticize billionaires, conservatives, and boomers. As a social platform it is a wasteland...as a tech support platform, it's good.

Training AI based on reddit is scary based on the average poster's IQ.
 
