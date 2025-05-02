More AI shenanigans unleashed by human idiots.
A secretive AI experiment on Reddit has crossed ethical lines, manipulating users to change their opinions without consent, and now faces potential legal action from the platform.
At a Glance
- University of Zurich researchers secretly deployed AI chatbots on Reddit’s r/changemyview to test if artificial intelligence could persuade humans to change their opinions
- The AI bots adopted sensitive personas and analyzed users’ post histories to craft manipulative arguments without consent
- Reddit is pursuing legal action against the researchers for violating platform rules and ethical standards
- The University of Zurich has withdrawn support for the study and plans to implement stricter ethical reviews
- The incident highlights growing concerns about AI’s potential for mass deception and opinion manipulation