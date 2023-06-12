Reddit Communities Go Private in Protest Over Policy Adjustments

[H]F Junkie
Dec 19, 2005
9,954
Big Protests!!! Also API issues

"They explained the though process behind the virtual march: "If it was a single subreddit going private, Reddit may intervene. But if it's half the entire website, then you feel a lot more pressured. This is a completely volunteer position, we don't receive any financial compensation, and despite that, we do like to take it quite seriously. Our entire community is supporting us against this change...It feels good to be able to have the power to say: 'We will not continue to moderate our communities if you push these changes through...If it's almost the entire website, would they destroy what they've built up in all these communities, just to push through this highly unpopular change that both the mods and users of Reddit are overwhelmingly against?"

Reddit's policy changes will introduce sizable charges for "premium access", which effectively kill off the need for popular third-party Reddit applications - such as Apollo, Reddit is Fun, Sync and ReddPlanet - that grant users the ability to browse the site via a customizable interface. Apollo developer Christian Selig claimed last week that the new premium model could result in him having to shell out $20 million to keep his app going: "Going from a free API for 8 years to suddenly incurring massive costs is not something I can feasibly make work." He has since outlined plans to shutter the service: "Apollo will close down on June 30th. Reddit's recent decisions and actions have unfortunately made it impossible for Apollo to continue. Thank you so, so much for all the support over the years.""

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309962/reddit-communities-go-private-in-protest-over-policy-adjustments
 
they gettin' DDoSed too or what, or just an artifact about going dark

It will be BAU on reddit any day now once everyone gets the panties unwadded.
 
It needs to be pointed out that the protest is due to Reddit now licensing the API for hefty costs while the standard operating procedure for most social sites have been to offer it for free, with conditions. "Policy changes" really undersells what Reddit is doing. Reddit has been pushing toward an IPO for some time now, and this is just one of the steps in the process to inflate their value beforehand. They are "Digg"-ing themselves into the grave with their real user base, though.
erek said:
they gettin' DDoSed too or what, or just an artifact about going dark

I suspect Reddit are doing it themselves to try and hide the protest, but it's going to be hard for them to keep it going for three days. Not all communities are participating in the protest, including some of the default ones.
 
DukenukemX said:
That isn't going to do anything. Just move to a competing platform and then Reddit will listen.
Yep, exactly. But to my knowledge there is no good competing platform. Reddit is in effect shutting down all APIs and third-party support to try to force people into more advertising intrusions and privacy-invasive data collection. Yet the people protesting, along with all the people not protesting too, would all protest if Reddit introduced a paid ad-free/data-collection-free plan that also allowed you to use third-party apps and APIs. So no one bothers to make an alternative since they know that's how consumers will react.
 
