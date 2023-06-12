Reddit Communities Go Private in Protest Over Policy Adjustments

It needs to be pointed out that the protest is due to Reddit now licensing the API for hefty costs while the standard operating procedure for most social sites have been to offer it for free, with conditions. "Policy changes" really undersells what Reddit is doing. Reddit has been pushing toward an IPO for some time now, and this is just one of the steps in the process to inflate their value beforehand. They are "Digg"-ing themselves into the grave with their real user base, though.I suspect Reddit are doing it themselves to try and hide the protest, but it's going to be hard for them to keep it going for three days. Not all communities are participating in the protest, including some of the default ones.