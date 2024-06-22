Redbox Fails To Pay $4 Million To NBCUniversal As It Fires Its Board

redboxes are gone the way of the public pay phone 📞 ☎️

“Recently the company has been hit hard by the decline in ad revenue on its free streaming services and the drop in DVD rentals at its Redbox locations. This has led to the company seeing its revenues drop 75% in the 1st quarter of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023, according to a SEC filing first spotted by NextTV. Chicken Soup For The Soul is in a tough situation after acquiring Redbox in 2022 for $50 million in stock and an assumption of $325 million in debt. Add on top of that a shaky media environment with cratering ad revenue and quarterly losses, and the company's future is very much in the air. In August, CEO William J. Rouhana said that the company was holding a strategic review to evaluate its opportunities, which is business speak for putting itself up for sale. Chicken Soup for The Soul last year announced that it was in active discussions for a potential sale back in October of this year but so far nothing has come from these talks”

1719075406098.png


Source: https://news.slashdot.org/story/24/...million-to-nbcuniversal-as-it-fires-its-board
 
I think we can say roughly 25 years later that streaming is great, but when it completely took over.......along with Amazon and Walmart.com and delivered groceries and..and..and.....we lost something. Going out to the video store or the mall used to be a destination, an adventure if you will.....a reason to get your ass out into your car to go somewhere, somethign to be...dare I say...excited about.
Today we press the button to go to the service and browse blank-eyed at the same never-changing (seemingly) Seelction of "EVERYTHING OUT THERE".....and we're bored. Because we took the ritual part out of the fun. Yeah, if there's a new movie you want to see, how nice is it to push the button and go "YAY!". But I kinda haven't felt that way about movies in a long time so, I'm ready to go back to the days of "Ok so I get to choose between Faces of Death 19, Motel Hell and Jaws 3...........Faces of Death for the win!" again.............

Whats' this got to do with Redbox? Well, they were no substitution for the video store run.......but they still had a flag planted.......not for much longer I guess, we salute you weird Red kiosk I never used. \m/
 
When movie companies started releasing their movies only on their networks, Redbox's future was death nailed. I used Redbox exclusively for my movie watching. However movies like Guardians 3, Oppenheimer and other massive titles weren't allowed to be released so the home company could get more subs. Same anger people had about the playoff game last year only being streamed on the carrier who licensed it.
 
Just the other day, I was reminiscing about walking the aisles of my local Hastings (if unaware of hastings think small town blockbuster/barnes and noble combo). Between the movie rentals, audio CDs, and computer software, I didnt need to go anywhere else. Spent so much time of my juvenile life in that place. Sucks about redbox. My local HEB has one, but it has been unplugged for about a year.
 
sc5mu93 said:
Just the other day, I was reminiscing about walking the aisles of my local Hastings (if unaware of hastings think small town blockbuster/barnes and noble combo). Between the movie rentals, audio CDs, and computer software, I didnt need to go anywhere else. Spent so much time of my juvenile life in that place. Sucks about redbox. My local HEB has one, but it has been unplugged for about a year.
I used to order cheap used blurays from them online :(.
 
I have never used the service but I was talking to a friend about Redbox the other day for some reason.
He used to rent a movie or two, rip it to his PC for later viewing and then drop the disc(s) off the next day.
He ended up not doing it anymore after a few discs he ripped had errors, like the files were assembled in the wrong order so scenes were out of place.
Is that what most of you used the service for, just to rip movies?
 
Zepher said:
He ended up not doing it anymore after a few discs he ripped had errors, like the files were assembled in the wrong order so scenes were out of place.
Is that what most of you used the service for, just to rip movies?
Oh yeah, I had that happen to me with The Fountain, everything was all over the place and mixed up.

I've found that the people I know who rent or borrow to rip don't usually ever watch it. I rented something once and didn't have time to watch it, so I ripped it before I returned it, and then I still never watched it. I think I finally deleted it, but maybe it's still somewhere on my storage.
 
Zepher said:
I have never used the service but I was talking to a friend about Redbox the other day for some reason.
He used to rent a movie or two, rip it to his PC for later viewing and then drop the disc(s) off the next day.
He ended up not doing it anymore after a few discs he ripped had errors, like the files were assembled in the wrong order so scenes were out of place.
Is that what most of you used the service for, just to rip movies?
That has to do with studio fuckery to mess with people who would backup their discs. Most discs typically don't do this but some do. What happens is when you load the disc in a program to rip it there can be shittons of options to rip but generally only one of them uses the correct chapter order. All the other ones use a messed up order. Trial and error are required to find the correct listing although by the time most people go to rip a disc someone has already done it and found out the correct one to rip. However, there can be different pressings of the disc, sometimes for specific stores. In this case the UPC code is used to identify which pressing it is to find out which one you need to rip to get a correct rip. Bluray is the only disc type I've ever seen this done although it's possible there could be some DVDs out there with the same fuckery.

In case you couldn't tell I've run into this before and had to do a search to find the correct listing to rip based on the UPC code of the disc.
 
"The owner of Redbox DVD kiosks just filed for bankruptcy, saying results ‘failed to meet management’s expectations’" https://fortune.com/2024/06/29/redb...up-for-the-soul-chapter-11-bankruptcy-filing/
 
HeadRusch said:
I think we can say roughly 25 years later that streaming is great, but when it completely took over.......along with Amazon and Walmart.com and delivered groceries and..and..and.....we lost something. Going out to the video store or the mall used to be a destination, an adventure if you will.....a reason to get your ass out into your car to go somewhere, somethign to be...dare I say...excited about.
Today we press the button to go to the service and browse blank-eyed at the same never-changing (seemingly) Seelction of "EVERYTHING OUT THERE".....and we're bored. Because we took the ritual part out of the fun. Yeah, if there's a new movie you want to see, how nice is it to push the button and go "YAY!". But I kinda haven't felt that way about movies in a long time so, I'm ready to go back to the days of "Ok so I get to choose between Faces of Death 19, Motel Hell and Jaws 3...........Faces of Death for the win!" again.............

Whats' this got to do with Redbox? Well, they were no substitution for the video store run.......but they still had a flag planted.......not for much longer I guess, we salute you weird Red kiosk I never used. \m/
being we no longer have movie rental stores i still used red box, especially after i figured out you could look online at what they had and even if they didn't have a your usual one they might have it at the one down the street and you could reserve them for so many hours. still kind of that old school ritual of driving up there, and i'd usually pick up a pizza and some beer while i was out. and rentals were $1 a day and then you'd get free rentals after so many points and on your birthday. stuff like that. it was kind of cool.

Zepher said:
I have never used the service but I was talking to a friend about Redbox the other day for some reason.
He used to rent a movie or two, rip it to his PC for later viewing and then drop the disc(s) off the next day.
He ended up not doing it anymore after a few discs he ripped had errors, like the files were assembled in the wrong order so scenes were out of place.
Is that what most of you used the service for, just to rip movies?
yeah, they would do that on purpose to trip up the people that didn't know what they were doing. you could use VLC to show what chapter and track contained the whole movie being it would have the longest runtime which would always be some odd ball like chapter 22 track 13. or you could just image the whole disc if you were short on time and then figure it out later. you would def need something like anydvd to break copy protection though either way.
 
Zepher said:
I have never used the service but I was talking to a friend about Redbox the other day for some reason.
He used to rent a movie or two, rip it to his PC for later viewing and then drop the disc(s) off the next day.
He ended up not doing it anymore after a few discs he ripped had errors, like the files were assembled in the wrong order so scenes were out of place.
Is that what most of you used the service for, just to rip movies?
We had one next to our local grocery store. I remember seeing a minivan parked not far away and walking by and there was a man sitting with two laptops with DVD Fab up ripping them to folders! I got a good laugh out of that one!
 
HeadRusch said:
I think we can say roughly 25 years later that streaming is great, but when it completely took over.......along with Amazon and Walmart.com and delivered groceries and..and..and.....we lost something.
Outside the journey, both the actual picking up of the movie and the watching experience is also different now, 15 years ago or so during a move there was a mix-up between internet provider and I was 2 weeks or so without Internet. I went to a corner store and rented a movie for the first time in forever (probably the last year some random corner store still had movie to rent in the area), had no idea what the movie was at all, but Steve Carell and Juliette Binoche was on the box cover (this is a main reason star power decline accelerated, movie poster-vhs/dvd box was a main selling point and could not vehiculate a lot of the movie information, but would say who in it and who was the director), now you have a trailer, 200 review weighted score, box office success, etc... a click away and even watching the first 5 minutes a click away when talking Netflix.... Would I had started to watch that movie from a torrent dowload or a streaming service, I would have never finished it and just picked something else after 10 minutes, because it was a rental I took time to get, paid an individual price for, etc.. I forced myself to go further, and it ended up being quite nice by the end.

When we were kids, rented movie was rare and when they were any good we rewatched it in the next day morning before having to turn them back.

There was value in day to day interactions for commercial purpose that were lost, but there is some hope, that we use all that saved money and time from going to all store, to go in store-place that really interest us and have even richer experience, say instead of going to the rental store and have some nice conversation with the clerks going to the movie theaters and have a coffee after on location with others that just saw the movie and speak about it. Going to the sports good-guns-bbq shops and other that survived selling items that are either expensive to ship or really nice to try before buying and spending more time in those.
 
Didn't know Redbox was still in business.
Just watched "The Last Blockbuster".
It died for the same reason Redbox did - too much debt to switch to a streaming model in time.
 
Checking out my local Redbox

Seeing what’s still
Offered

1720982682554.png


1720982721791.jpeg
 
Some rose colored glasses in here. LOL I remember going to the video store plenty of times and more often than not the movies we wanted were all rented out.
 
Bowman15 said:
Some rose colored glasses in here. LOL I remember going to the video store plenty of times and more often than not the movies we wanted were all rented out.
Yeah, as exciting as it was when everything worked out, the scarcity and other problems weren't quite so great in practice.

"Sorry, we don't have the movie you were hoping to watch... here's something you'll probably find okay at best! But it's still one of our latest releases, so you'll have to return it almost as soon as you're done. And that's assuming the disc or tape isn't damaged, we didn't really check."
 
Stopping at the video rental place after work or birthdays when I was a kid. Look at the sign for new releases, knowing most were gone. Rummage thru the returned/not-yet-shelved pile hoping. Appreciated movies more when there were only a handful each week. The ritual and anticipation had value. Today's endless choices and rarely something worth watching. Twisters will be the first movie we go to this summer and it's mid-July. Used to go to 1-2 movies every weekend.
 
I loved blockbuster as a kid. Always cherished when my dad would take me and we would grab a couple movies, a game, and some candy. Paid the monthly sub to rent as much as I could in a month.
 
I wonder where they will auction the old discs? Ex-employees' eBay accounts? Online auction by a liquidator company? Got to be 100k+ discs.
 
djstarfox said:
I wonder where they will auction the old discs? Ex-employees' eBay accounts? Online auction by a liquidator company? Got to be 100k+ discs.
Stores will buy them.
Dollar Tree gets these in for their stock, just check em, wrap em, and ship em to the stores to throw on the shelf.
 
djstarfox said:
I wonder where they will auction the old discs? Ex-employees' eBay accounts? Online auction by a liquidator company? Got to be 100k+ discs.
They would sell them every week, I bought over 50 blu rays from redbox over the years.
 
LukeTbk said:
Outside the journey, both the actual picking up of the movie and the watching experience is also different now, 15 years ago or so during a move there was a mix-up between internet provider and I was 2 weeks or so without Internet. I went to a corner store and rented a movie for the first time in forever (probably the last year some random corner store still had movie to rent in the area), had no idea what the movie was at all, but Steve Carell and Juliette Binoche was on the box cover (this is a main reason star power decline accelerated, movie poster-vhs/dvd box was a main selling point and could not vehiculate a lot of the movie information, but would say who in it and who was the director), now you have a trailer, 200 review weighted score, box office success, etc... a click away and even watching the first 5 minutes a click away when talking Netflix.... Would I had started to watch that movie from a torrent dowload or a streaming service, I would have never finished it and just picked something else after 10 minutes, because it was a rental I took time to get, paid an individual price for, etc.. I forced myself to go further, and it ended up being quite nice by the end.

When we were kids, rented movie was rare and when they were any good we rewatched it in the next day morning before having to turn them back.

There was value in day to day interactions for commercial purpose that were lost, but there is some hope, that we use all that saved money and time from going to all store, to go in store-place that really interest us and have even richer experience, say instead of going to the rental store and have some nice conversation with the clerks going to the movie theaters and have a coffee after on location with others that just saw the movie and speak about it. Going to the sports good-guns-bbq shops and other that survived selling items that are either expensive to ship or really nice to try before buying and spending more time in those.
Check this guy's channel. Literally a time capsule repository of clips that many will remember!

https://www.youtube.com/@vampirerobot
 
Was going through my apps on my phone recently and saw Redbox and was a little shocked I forgot about it. I also used it mostly for ripping as well. But other methods exceeded it.

The movie part wasn’t really ever an issue, but I did try to buy used games from the kiosks several times and that was an absolute mess. The caddy would come out of the kiosk and there would either be no disc, or a paper disc. After the 4th or 5th time, I never messed with it again.
 
HeadRusch said:
I think we can say roughly 25 years later that streaming is great, but when it completely took over.......along with Amazon and Walmart.com and delivered groceries and..and..and.....we lost something. Going out to the video store or the mall used to be a destination, an adventure if you will.....a reason to get your ass out into your car to go somewhere, somethign to be...dare I say...excited about.
Today we press the button to go to the service and browse blank-eyed at the same never-changing (seemingly) Seelction of "EVERYTHING OUT THERE".....and we're bored. Because we took the ritual part out of the fun. Yeah, if there's a new movie you want to see, how nice is it to push the button and go "YAY!". But I kinda haven't felt that way about movies in a long time so, I'm ready to go back to the days of "Ok so I get to choose between Faces of Death 19, Motel Hell and Jaws 3...........Faces of Death for the win!" again.............

Whats' this got to do with Redbox? Well, they were no substitution for the video store run.......but they still had a flag planted.......not for much longer I guess, we salute you weird Red kiosk I never used. \m/
Getting a movie from a vending machine had its charms, for sure.

Aurelius said:
Yeah, as exciting as it was when everything worked out, the scarcity and other problems weren't quite so great in practice.

"Sorry, we don't have the movie you were hoping to watch...
.....And then you turn around to peruse 3,0000 VHS tapes. Sometimes you get an old favorite. Sometimes you find something you might never have found otherwise. Sometimes, you grab an episode collection of The Dinosaurs.
 
