Redbox Fails To Pay $4 Million To NBCUniversal As It Fires Its Board

HeadRusch said: I think we can say roughly 25 years later that streaming is great, but when it completely took over.......along with Amazon and Walmart.com and delivered groceries and..and..and.....we lost something. Click to expand...

Outside the journey, both the actual picking up of the movie and the watching experience is also different now, 15 years ago or so during a move there was a mix-up between internet provider and I was 2 weeks or so without Internet. I went to a corner store and rented a movie for the first time in forever (probably the last year some random corner store still had movie to rent in the area), had no idea what the movie was at all, but Steve Carell and Juliette Binoche was on the box cover (this is a main reason star power decline accelerated, movie poster-vhs/dvd box was a main selling point and could not vehiculate a lot of the movie information, but would say who in it and who was the director), now you have a trailer, 200 review weighted score, box office success, etc... a click away and even watching the first 5 minutes a click away when talking Netflix.... Would I had started to watch that movie from a torrent dowload or a streaming service, I would have never finished it and just picked something else after 10 minutes, because it was a rental I took time to get, paid an individual price for, etc.. I forced myself to go further, and it ended up being quite nice by the end.When we were kids, rented movie was rare and when they were any good we rewatched it in the next day morning before having to turn them back.There was value in day to day interactions for commercial purpose that were lost, but there is some hope, that we use all that saved money and time from going to all store, to go in store-place that really interest us and have even richer experience, say instead of going to the rental store and have some nice conversation with the clerks going to the movie theaters and have a coffee after on location with others that just saw the movie and speak about it. Going to the sports good-guns-bbq shops and other that survived selling items that are either expensive to ship or really nice to try before buying and spending more time in those.