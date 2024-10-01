Red Pocket prepaid AT&T compatible: 12gb $194/12mo (edit $199 1yr $16mo)

SJetski71
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2002
- Messages
- 17,875
Ebay buy it now, limited time offer, comes out to $16/mo [EDIT Price Increase, now $220/12mo .. $18/mo]
It may be Sim card only as i see no mention of eSIM. Data speeds get throttled to slower speeds once you pass 12gb, but yes you still get data. There's other offers for T-Mobile & Verizon but with less of the full speed data, click the dropdown near the BuyItNow link to see them.
Link to deal: https://www.ebay.com/itm/133058350672
Link to their Ebay store with other exclusive offers: https://www.ebay.com/str/redpocketstore
Link to Red Pocket Mobile site: https://www.redpocket.com/
It may be Sim card only as i see no mention of eSIM. Data speeds get throttled to slower speeds once you pass 12gb, but yes you still get data. There's other offers for T-Mobile & Verizon but with less of the full speed data, click the dropdown near the BuyItNow link to see them.
Link to deal: https://www.ebay.com/itm/133058350672
Link to their Ebay store with other exclusive offers: https://www.ebay.com/str/redpocketstore
Link to Red Pocket Mobile site: https://www.redpocket.com/
Last edited:
As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.