Red Pocket prepaid AT&T compatible: 12gb $194/12mo (edit $199 1yr $16mo)

Ebay buy it now, limited time offer, comes out to $16/mo [EDIT Price Increase, now $220/12mo .. $18/mo]

It may be Sim card only as i see no mention of eSIM. Data speeds get throttled to slower speeds once you pass 12gb, but yes you still get data. There's other offers for T-Mobile & Verizon but with less of the full speed data, click the dropdown near the BuyItNow link to see them.

Link to deal: https://www.ebay.com/itm/133058350672

Link to their Ebay store with other exclusive offers: https://www.ebay.com/str/redpocketstore

Link to Red Pocket Mobile site: https://www.redpocket.com/
 
Even at $220 this is very close in price to what I pay for Mint Mobile's 15gb plan. But since I'm on a family plan I only need to pay qaurterly to get the annual rate. Juice doesn't seem worth the squeeze to switch. But if you're not already on a mint family plan, or tmobile sucks in your area and ATT is great, this seems like a deal.
 
I was a RP customer for the past 4-5 years. I recently switched to Infimobile due to better packages at a lower price. Both are about the same in quality. CS at Infimobile is almost nonexistent.

Search on AMZN for Infimobile packages.
 
I'm due for my Mint Mobile 5GB/mth plan to renew in late October for family of 4 and that $99/yr Unlimited deal seems like a steal.
 
Nice, $99 a year, $8/mo. 10gb full speed, but you still get throttled data after. No hotspot but you can pay just a few bucks extra for that.

looks like a limited time offer, i wonder if a person can somehow top up on another offer before their year ends.

https://infimobile.com/details/plans-5734270

https://www.amazon.com/stores/Infimobile/page/AB86D440-9858-45AE-BC24-EEF0C9E95321
 
Any idea what the price would be when it comes time to renew?

Not sure if any of these offers apply to existing customers to top up, etc.

I know MintMobile often threw their best deals to new customers, not sure how InfiMobile operates, those details seem to be buried. TIA for any insight.
 
I noticed on AMZN you can choose between T-Mobile or Verizon. Unless I'm an idiot or blind, is there that option on the Infimobile website?
 
I believe it either knows the network upon entering IMEI number, or it may show that option during the checkout process, which i haven't attempted yet. I won't be purchasing any time soon either so i haven't registered an account to find out.
 
No idea.

I contacted them 3 times about renewal process and how-to, they just said to input code but didn't say where. I asked if I can renew for the same price, no answer. This is where I said their CS is lacking.

I did get my plan through amzn. It was a sim kit sent via USPS.
 

Until they took down the one Verizon tower near me recently I enjoyed using Visible Mobile. $20/mo unlimited calls texts etc, unlimited tethering at 5mb.

I used it to tether at work. 5mb was enough to stream shows and surf fine. Loading pages would generally go to 10-15mb briefly before throttling to 5mb.
 
