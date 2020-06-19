Red Dead Redemption 2 shown running faster on Linux than Windows 10

Excited?

"The benchmark results show RDR2 using the Vulkan API running faster in Linux than either Vulkan or DirectX 12 versions in Windows 10. At the widest gap, there is a 10 frames per second difference, with around a 14 percent advantage in favor of Linux.

One of the people who commented on the video claim "the benchmark results imitate what I got on Far Cry 5 using an RX5700," with the performance being a little better in Linux compared to Windows 10.

That's interesting, even if anecdotal. Incidentally, Linus Tech Tips also recently took a look at gaming on Linux and found that the experience is better than ever, though he didn't dive into benchmark comparisons."

https://www.pcgamer.com/red-dead-redemption-2-shown-running-faster-on-linux-than-windows-10/
 
I generally get better results running vulkan with my 5700 in Windows also, but the fact remains not every game I play runs vulkan (so I still need Windows). Also, not every game runs better in vulkan than DX.
 
kirbyrj said:
I generally get better results running vulkan with my 5700 in Windows also, but the fact remains not every game I play runs vulkan (so I still need Windows). Also, not every game runs better in vulkan than DX.
In Linux, everything runs Vulkans. EVERYTHING!
 
