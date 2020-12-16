Red Dead Online - $4.99 (maybe not hot?)

If you own RDR2 it's free, but if you don't own it and just want to play online, $5 can't be too bad, you just don't get the single player campaign. I'm guessing they're hoping on getting you with the micro transactions or whatever the RDR2 equivalent of "Shark cards" are.Either way, not my cup of tea at all, as I abhor online gaming, but if you want... $5..