Recovery of personal files from internal storage of 2011 Macbook Air

I have a client whose 2011 Macbook Air no longer boots. It gets stuck on the white screen and the boot sound repeats. I have already tried getting help from Apple support by trying things like holding apple and R keys during boot to get into some sort of recovery mode, fails. So, the plan is to open up the Macbook Air in order to remove the internal storage. Then we can back up the personal files to a USB flash drive.



Does anyone know what type of storage device is in there? It must be some sort of SATA SSD. After removing the storage from the laptop, would the process be to put the SSD into some type of drive enclosure?