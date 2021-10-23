Recovering Data from the Chrome Login Data file

Teenyman45
2[H]4U
Joined
- Nov 29, 2010
As the thread title says, I have about a dozen old passwords stored in my Login Data file that will not populate into my chrome://settings/passwords
When I open the file in notepad, I can obviously see the websites and user names but not all of those old passwords. About half of them I can restore with basic password reset requests while the other half were made with disposable email address.
Is there any reasonable way for me to recover them?
