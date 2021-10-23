Recovering Data from the Chrome Login Data file

As the thread title says, I have about a dozen old passwords stored in my Login Data file that will not populate into my chrome://settings/passwords

When I open the file in notepad, I can obviously see the websites and user names but not all of those old passwords. About half of them I can restore with basic password reset requests while the other half were made with disposable email address.

Is there any reasonable way for me to recover them?
 
No. Other than signing into chrome if you had them auto stored. If not, those are not recoverable for a reason.

I’d suggest a free password manager. Makes things much easier. There are quite a few free ones.
 
Yeah... I never created a chrome profile or a gmail account. It's been a "guest" account since the last re-install in... (checking the oldest passwords) 2014.

Well can I at least effectuate a transfer of Kindle PC reader files to a new Kindle PC by copying the old directory? That was one of the disposable email address and hasn't been a problem until apparently now and is the only one I care about.
 
Don’t know on the kindle. But many many major apps have become more stringent on security. 2FA etc are becoming the default norm.
 
