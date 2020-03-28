Recording Tab Freezes on Sound Settings

Astralogic

Hi, could someone help me troubleshoot this problem please. When I go to my Sound Settings and open the Recording tab it freezes. I'm ready to provide whatever information is needed. Recently I installed a Behrigner mixer but it's been working fine for at least a day or two (I can't quite remember).

Here is a speccy report of my computer.

Thanks

Edit: I updated to the latest version of Windows 10 since making the speccy report.
 
