Recommended upgrade from Seasonic Gold 850w PSU?

In my main rig I have a wonderful Seasonic X-850 Gold PSU that has been driving my system for a LONG time and was wondering what(or if) I should upgrade as I've been considering getting one of the 4080 or higher GPUs. Full System Specs as of now:

Ryzen 5800x3D w/ Arctic Freezer 120mm AIO Cooler

ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero Mobo

3080 Founder's Edition

2x16GB Corsair Vengeance RAM

A Variety of Noctua fans

A few SSDs

Seasonic X-850 Gold PSU



I've been driving my system HARD with tons of VR play going on and have never had an issue, but I'm wondering about upgrades and would like some input.