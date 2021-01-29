Recommended Large (27 to 32") Monitor for CAD & Text

To all, My Samsung SyncMaster P2770HD - LCD monitor with TV tuner - 27" - 1920x1080 Full HD-TN - 300cd/m2-50000:1 (dynamic)-5ms, of many years use for intensive (LONG- HOURS) office CAD & TEXT work has unfortunately started to breakdown with a vertical thin blue line on the right-hand side.





I decided, before it gave up completely, to purchase a new Monitor, in perhaps a little haste. As cost was a factor, I went for Samsung U32J590 Ultra HD 31.5" 60Hz Monitor. However, the text looks very poor compared to my old monitor & my CAD line work isn’t that good either.





It was recommended to use the higher resolution of 3830x2160, however the text size needed to be re-scaled & ended up being 175% & even 200% to look better as blurry, but still poor compared to my old monitor. I then tried a lower resolution of 2560x1440 with various text scaling, but still not great. I’ve now ended up setting it at 1920x1080 with text scaling at 100%. It’s a bit too big for this monitor size I know, but better all round for various programmes.





I was also wondering if my old Graphics card may be part of the problem & not showing the text as sharp as it could be ? It’s a: NVIDIA-GeForce-GTX-550-Ti.





I think I’m now going to try & send it back for a refund as the sharpness of the text is definitely an issue for me compared to my old monitor.







If successful, I was wondering if anyone could point me in a better direction for a large monitor that would present text better & in use at higher resolutions.





----------UPDATE SINCE LAST POST-01-29th January 2021------------





I did a search for my Graphics card driver for updates, windows said I have the latest driver, but not too sure so will check with NVIDIA later. However, as a test, I plugged my old monitor back into the PC with the newer HDMI cable & the same blurry text & poor image as the new monitor (now boxed & ready to return). I then tried the older cable VGA (15-PIN) & back to normal with perfect crisp sharp text & nicer image as before.





Although resolved to a certain extent, newer monitors don't tend to have the older VGA (15-PIN) sockets. I have seen (I think) VGA to HDMI adaptors, so may try that prior to purchasing a new monitor as another test. It is odd though as my graphics card has these two sockets & a third one being a DVI socket not too sure why poor results on the HDMI cable & good results on my VGA cable.



Anyone the wiser why this is so ?