Recommended Dual Monitor Arm Mount for 32 and 35 inch monitors?

Eshelmen

Eshelmen

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
5,317
Hey All,

Just scored the X35 monitor for free from my brother in law. Unfortunately, the damn stand snapped off in the middle of me getting it. No biggy, monitor works fine.

It is definitely heavy, and I'll most likely sell my 32 inch omen and keep my dell 32 inch curved as well...

Both monitors are heavy, and I want to mount the 35inch predator and this dell 32 inch...

What's your preferred arm mount?

Mount will be on my desk, prefer clamp style... unless you don't recommend clamp?

Please let me know your thoughts.
 
S

sethk

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 3, 2005
Messages
1,972
Clamp style will be the most secure option for two monitors of this size. I am not sure what your budget is, but I would recommend a gas spring or pneumatic arm style monitor arm if you need to adjust occasionally with a clamp arm (otherwise movement is difficult).
I use an ergotron lx which is not dual monitor but it looks great is solidly built and very easy to move all the time. There are other less expensive arms on Amazon with good reviews using gas spring or pneumatic tech.
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 12, 2008
Messages
3,674
I used one of those VIVO T-shaped dual monitor clamp mounts for a 32" Omen and a 27". It was plenty strong, definitely not as easily adjustable as other styles but I'd be comfortable with its strength.
 
