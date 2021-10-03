Recommended Dual Monitor Arm Mount for 32 and 35 inch monitors?

Hey All,



Just scored the X35 monitor for free from my brother in law. Unfortunately, the damn stand snapped off in the middle of me getting it. No biggy, monitor works fine.



It is definitely heavy, and I'll most likely sell my 32 inch omen and keep my dell 32 inch curved as well...



Both monitors are heavy, and I want to mount the 35inch predator and this dell 32 inch...



What's your preferred arm mount?



Mount will be on my desk, prefer clamp style... unless you don't recommend clamp?



Please let me know your thoughts.